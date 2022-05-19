Corinthians can hit budget target with eventual sale of João Victor; club awaits proposal

The name of defender João Victor, from Corinthiansgained the spotlight this Wednesday morning after the Portuguese newspaper The Ball have disclosed Porto’s interest in having the player. However, there was no official proposal by the defender.

As determined by Sports Gazettethere was a poll of the Portuguese club, but no proposal, in fact, was put on the table.

João Victor has a stipulated value of 15 million euros (approximately R$ 78 million), with 55% of this share being owned by Corinthians (approximately R$ 43 million).

In the event of a sale for this amount, Timão would be able to reach an important objective of its budget planned for the entire year of 2022.

The club hopes, as previously disclosed, to reach a goal of R$ 91.54 million with the sale of athletes this year. So far, around BRL 46.8 million has been raised in two transfers: Ederson’s (BRL 27.3 million, to Salernitana, from Italy) and Gabriel Pereira’s (BRL 19.5 million, to New York City, United States).

Given this, with a possible sale of João Victor for 15 million euros, Corinthians would practically fulfill the goal of an entire year in just six months.

In fact, the mid-year window is seen as the best possibility for João Victor, who would go to a European club at the beginning of the season and be able to make the whole adaptation process.

However, the value (15 million euros), as in the ball market, can be either negotiated or updated according to the moment experienced by the club itself.

At this moment, Timão is leader of its group in Libertadores and also in the general table of the Brasileirão, in addition to being classified in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Thus, the defender could value or devalue until the window opens.

In the midst of all this, there is still the probable return of Bruno Méndez, on loan to Internacional, in June. Despite the Colorado interest, no proposal was made by the player.

Thus, he would arrive to “cover” the space left by João Victor, remembering that Corinthians still has Raul Gustavo, Gil and Robson Bambu for the sector, in addition to base players who have been called, such as Robert Renan.

João Vitor started to gain space at Corinthians in early 2021, when the team was still commanded by Vagner Mancini. However, it was in Sylvinho’s hands that the defender gained great prominence. He even received the 2021 Round Table Trophy as a revelation of the Brazilian Championship.

Already this season, the athlete played 24 matches. He even went through an irregular moment with the arrival of the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira, who has already commanded and was champion with Porto himself. However, the defender has improved since then and has been helping Corinthians to achieve recent results.

