Covid-19: DF registers 471 new cases and 1 more death | Federal District

The Federal District registered 471 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 1 death by the disease, this Wednesday (18). The death, according to the Health Department (SES-DF), occurred in March and the patient was a resident of Bahia who was in Brasília. (see more below) .

all in all, 700,593 people were infected by the new coronavirus in DF, since the beginning of the pandemic, and 11,675 died. According to the folder, 98% of patients are recovered.

STUDY: Omicron infection does not guarantee immunity against other variants in unvaccinated

Omicron infection does not guarantee immunity against other variants in unvaccinated ANALYZE: Catching Covid two or more times a year can be common with the omicron, study indicates

The baud rate remains high: 1.33, for the second consecutive day. The number indicates that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 133according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Check the transmission rate of Covid-19 in Brasilia between April and May:

April 25: 0.82

April 26: 0.81

April 27: 0.82

April 28: 0.82

April 29: 0.84

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

April 18: 1.33

Among the dead, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brasília, 10,661 lived in the federal capital and 1,014 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Wednesday (18):

Until 16:25 this Wednesday (18), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 50%. Of the total of 36 beds, 18 were occupied and 18 were available.

In the private network, until 11:55 am, 55.96% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 62 were used, 49 were vacant and 25 were blocked.

THE Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Wednesday, 82,021 people tested positive and 850 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 68,952 infections and 1,763 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Wednesday:

2 of 2 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 18, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 18, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction