COVID-19: mask may be mandatory again in BH – Gerais

Mask may be mandatory again in BH (photo: Agency Brazil) Only 20 days have passed since the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) released the use of protective masks against COVID-19 in closed environments. This measure can be revoked, as informed by the Municipal Health Department, this Wednesday (18/5), due to the increase in the incidence rate of the disease in the last week.

According to the municipality’s epidemiological bulletin, released this Tuesday (5/17), new cases of the new coronavirus jumped 18.4% in the last seven days alone. The incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants rose from 38.3 to 45.1 last Sunday (5/15).

COVID-19 incidence rate in the epidemiological bulletin of the Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH), released this Tuesday (5/18) (photo: Publicity/PBH)

“If necessary and based on epidemiological data and scientific evidence, measures will be promptly adopted, including reviewing health protocols and returning to mandatory masks,” the Municipal Health Department said in a statement. “The SMSA team keeps track of cases. It is important to note that the Incidence Rate per 100,000 inhabitants was once again published in the Epidemiological Bulletin. SMSA did not make any changes to the case registration flow”, they added.

To the State of Mines, infectious disease specialist Una Tupinambs, a member of the now defunct Voluntary Committee to Combat COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte, stressed that the measure to dispense with masks was hasty. “I think it would be a correct posture to return to the requirement, it shouldn’t even have been suspended in closed places”, she points out.

Una says that, together with the other infectious disease doctors who were part of the Committee, in which they still maintain contact through a group on social networks, they will recommend the return of facial protection. “To make the use of masks optional, I should have first waited for autumn and winter to pass, a period in which respiratory diseases increase”, he points out.