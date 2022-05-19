Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo can paint at Botafogo; understand the rumor

Cornelius
Craque has a contract with United until July 2023

Great star of European football, the ace Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 years old, can paint in the Botafogo. At least, that’s what his former teammate, Rafael, wants today, one of the greats of the team at the Rio club.

At the beginning of the year, Botafogo had its shares sold to businessman John Textor, who paid a large sum to buy a good part of the club. Since then, the Rio de Janeiro club has been making great signings in the market, and Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the names. At least, side Rafael joked about the possibility.

“Man, I’ll be honest, I think it can be. He’s not so happy there, from what I’ve heard the guys don’t want him there either, I don’t know. It’s both ways. Manchester won’t go to the Champions League. to see where it goes, it’s no use just playing the Champions League, because it won’t solve it. He’s scoring a lot of goals, he’s just not winning. I don’t know, but I think he’s going to leave. Sometimes he doesn’t want to play in the Champions, wants to play the Brasileirão, comes to Botafogo. We are rich, right?”said the side, to Flow Sport Clube.

Despite the player’s statement, there is obviously no chance, at this moment, of CR7 painting in Brazilian football. The number 7 has a contract with United for another season. In case of leaving the English club, fate is linked to other great teams in Europe, such as Bayern and PSG.

Botafogo

After winning against Fortaleza, at home, Botafogo returns to the field next Saturday, away from home, for the Brasileirão, against América MG.

