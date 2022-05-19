Criticized by critics, disaster movie is a hit on Prime Video

Moonfall – Lunar Menace opened in US theaters on February 10. With a budget of 146 million dollars, the film became a real bomb. The film was also detonated by the specialized critics. Now, Moonfall gets a new chance in the Brazilian Prime Video catalog – where it has already achieved an unusual success.

With a mixture of action, suspense and science fiction, Moonfall is a production of Roland Emmerich. Considered the “Master of Disasters”, the filmmaker is responsible for catastrophe films such as The Day After Tomorrow and the popular Independence Day franchise.

Moonfall was a huge loss for Emmerich and for the Lionsgate studio. After all, it only made $56 million at its international box office.

Here’s everything you need to know about Moonfall – Lunar Menace: plot, cast, critical reception, premiere and trailer on Prime Video.

Discover the bizarre story of Moonfall – Lunar Menace

The premise of Moonfall – Lunar Menace is really unusual: the Moon leaves Earth’s orbit and enters the planet’s collision course.

In other words: the film spits in the face of the laws of physics in the name of the famous “disaster entertainment”, in which the fun is to see cities being decimated by natural cataclysms.

“After being hit by an asteroid, the Moon left its orbit and is heading towards Earth; which could cause the destruction of the planet. The only chance to save humanity is on a space mission that will try to divert the Moon’s course and save the planet.

In the film, former astronaut duo Jocinda Fowler and Brian Harper team up with conspiracy theorist KC Houseman to decide the fate of humanity.

For its ridiculous premise, clumsy performances and laughable dialogue, Moonfall was detonated by the specialized critics.

“Is Moonfall ‘so bad it’s good’ or just bad? It all depends on your tolerance for B-movie cheesiness. But either way, it’s clearly an Emmerich disaster thriller,” states the critical consensus of Rotten Tomatoes – where Moonfall garnered only 38% approval.

Moonfall Cast – Lunar Menace features X-Men and Conjuring stars

The great asset of Moonfall – Lunar Menace is its cast, formed by great movie and TV stars.

Halle Berry leads the cast of Moonfall as Jocinda Fowler, a former NASA astronaut who leads the Earth-saving mission.

Considered one of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood, Halle Berry is in films such as The Last Supper and Emergency Call. In the first X-Men trilogy, she plays the mutant Storm.

Patrick Wilson – famous for playing supernatural investigator Ed Warren in the Conjuring franchise – plays Bran Harper, a colleague of Fowler’s who also participates in the mission.

John Bradley, Game of Thrones’ Sam, is KC Houseman, a conspiracy theorist who believes the Moon is an artificial satellite.

The main cast of Moonfall – Lunar Menace is rounded out by Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) as Holdenfield, a former NASA officer who discovers a huge secret about the Moon on the Apollo 11 mission.

Also in the cast of Moonfall: Ant-Man Michael Penã (Ant-Man), Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World), Kelly Yu (So Young), Eme Ikwuakor (Inhumans), Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse) ) and Maxim Roy (Shadowhunters).

Moonfall – Lunar Menace is now available in the Brazilian Prime Video catalogue. Watch the trailer for the movie below.