Cruzeiro and SAF are sentenced by Justice to pay R$ 700 thousand to defender

Gustavo Rissi may never have worn the Cruzeiro shirt, but he is one of the players who have taken legal action against the club due to non-compliance with labor obligations. The star team and SAF were sentenced by Justice to pay R$ 700 thousand to the athlete, in a decision of the 43rd Labor Court. The decision, however, is subject to appeal.

The Justice did not accept the argument that the SAF had no ties to Rissi. The conviction understands that the club-company that has Ronaldo as its owner is subsidiary as to the credits owed by the Cruzeiro association until the date of succession, on November 26, 2021.

The decision determines that Cruzeiro pays Rissi the balance of salaries, bonuses, vacations, withheld salaries for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, payment of FGTS, 40% fine, sports compensatory fine referring to salaries for the period 01/20/2020. 2022 and 12/31/2022, payment of the pecuniary penalty provided for in paragraph 8 of art. 477 of the CLT, and also the fine provided for in art. 467 of the CLT, to be levied on the installments of item “b”, and the 40% fine on the FGTS.

At Cruzeiro, without opportunities, Gustavo Rissi was loaned to Austin Bold, from the United States. There were two loans to the North American club, until his contract ended. Currently, the athlete continues in US football, defending Rochester New York.