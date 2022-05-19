Cuello and Canobbio disenchant at Athletico and guarantee victory against Libertad; see notes | athletico-pr

Atletico won the freed from Paraguay, 2-0 on Wednesday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the fifth round of group B of Libertadores.

After a first half with practically no danger to the opponent, Hurricane reached the goals in the final stage with the foreigners Thomas Cuello and Agustín Canobbiowho scored for the first time with the red-black shirt.

Technical sheet: Athletico 2×0 Libertad

Cuello: Athletico’s best player in the match. The 22-year-old Argentine was the only one to put goalkeeper Martín Silva in danger in the first half, with two shots that went close to the crossbar. Still in a moment of instability of the team in the match, the striker hit a shot from very far and opened the way to victory. Grade: 7.5

canobbio: in a short time with the Rubro-Negro shirt, the Uruguayan has already become known for his vitality and disposition. On the right side, the attacking midfielder helped Khellven a lot in marking. He still had breath left to shoot down the right on the counterattack, receive from Terans and make the second for Athletico. Grade: 7.0

bento [GOL] : 6.5

: 6.5 Khelven [LAD] : 6.0

: 6.0 Pedro Henrique [ZAG] : 6.0

: 6.0 Nico Hernandez [ZAG] : 6.5

: 6.5 Abner [LAE] : 6.0

: 6.0 Hugo Moura [VOL] : 7.0

: 7.0 Christian [VOL] : 6.0

: 6.0 (Erick [VOL]: 5.5)

David Terans [MEC] : 7.0

: 7.0 (Matheus Felipe [ZAG]: 5.5)

Cuello [ATA] : 7.5

: 7.5 canobbio [ATA] : 7.0

: 7.0 (Pedro Rocha [ATA]: 5.5)

Pablo [ATA] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Romulus [ATA]: 5.5)

Athletico vs Libertad – Cuello Terans — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL