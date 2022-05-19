Health

Curitiba records one death and 1,765 cases of Covid-19 and active cases reach close to 10,000

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Wednesday (18/5), 1,765 new cases of covid-19 and the death of a 68-year-old resident of the city, infected by the new coronavirus. The death was more than 48 hours ago and the cause was confirmed today.

So far, 8,261 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases
With the new confirmed cases, 440,612 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 422,899 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 9,452 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds
This Wednesday (18/5), the occupancy rate of the 53 SUS ICU beds exclusive to covid-19 is 53%. There are seven free beds left.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in the SUS covid-19 wards is 52%. There are 12 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on May 18
1,765 new confirmed cases
1 new deaths (none in the last 48h)

total numbers
Confirmed – 440,612
Active cases – 9,452
Recovered – 422,899
Deaths – 8,261

