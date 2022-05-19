Darkness in the human soul | Folha de Londrina newspaper

Robert Eggers, American, 38, has only made three films so far – the next is a remake of the seminal icon “Nosferatu”, a German-born vampire from FW Murnau’s expressionist vision in 1922. It’s pretty clear that Eggers doesn’t like glitter, but the dark images he prefers go beyond mere photography. They evoke darkness in the human soul.

In his startling 2015 debut film, “The Witch,” a fanatically religious 17th-century New England farmer inflicts his obsession with sin on his loved ones like the plague. In his second film, 2019’s “The Lighthouse,” a fascinating – and funny in its skewed way – nightmare fantasy set a few centuries later, a veteran lighthouse keeper and his young assistant struggle for symbolic and literal enlightenment on a desolate island off the coast of Maine, as they try to drive each other crazy.





However, none of these films fully prepares us for “The Man from the North”, in its second week of showing in Londrina, a Viking extravaganza that begins in AD 895, portrays ghastly battles and overcoming rituals and – love it or leave it. – is already established as a horror classic, both explicit and implicit, thanks to Odin.





Loving him isn’t the problem, of course — the level of amputation, evisceration and decapitation of violence transcends good fun and nasty. The challenge is to assimilate, to watch without taking my eyes away – I can say without hesitation that mine were fixed on the screen – and to see it for what it is: a tumultuous and graphically beautiful entertainment for our time, as well as an indescribably dark meditation on the reservoir. inexhaustible savagery of the human species.





“The Man in the North” is an ultra-violent saga that the public, caught off guard, never knew they needed. At the same time, it’s atmospheric, thought-provoking, dark, glorious and mischievous (a bit like Willem Dafoe and Robert Patinson in “The Lighthouse”).

The story (loosely based on the Scandinavian myth Shakespeare drew for “Hamlet”) begins with Fjölnir (Claes Bang) murdering his brother King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke) and kidnapping his queen, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman). The usurper also orders that his young nephew, Amleth (Oscar Novak), next in line to the throne, be killed. But the boy manages to escape.

Years later, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgard) has grown into a man so strong and brutal he can rip a man’s throat out with his bare teeth. Or rather bear teeth (their spirit animal is a cross between a bear and a wolf). Revenge is on his to-do list more than ever.

Fate, through an intense messenger (Björk, almost unrecognizable but functional), encourages him to move forward with his mission. So, after declaring himself a slave and meeting the fierce Slavic Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), Amleth leaves for the sheep farm where his uncle and Gudrún now live, with their sports-mad son Gunnar (Elliott Rose), whose passion for a game reminiscent of American football is hilarious and terrifying.

Having acquired a sword, Amleth slowly prepares to go mad. Meanwhile, Olga has magic mushrooms up her sleeve.

No trouble getting used to the semi-guttural Anglo-Scandinavian accent. And viscerality always speaks louder and stronger. For this reason, and for more virtues, “Northman” offers an immersive experience in the foggy imagination of Nordic myths, legends and facts.

A final encounter between Skarsgård/Amleth and Kidman/Gudrun is heartbreaking. And the climax (in which two sword-wielding men at the foot of a volcano make a lot of noise) is incredible. All that primal growl is downright maddening.

The character Olga boasts: “I have the cunning to break men’s minds”.

Director Eggers goes even further: he can break the minds of men and women in this festival of non-sexist clashes.





