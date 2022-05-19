Defender apologizes for homophobic posts after player comes out as gay

Jake Daniels’ teammate at Blackpool, an English second division club, Marvin Ekpiteta apologized for homophobic posts made between 2012 and 2013, after the striker admitted to being homosexual.

The defender’s demonstration takes place after homophobic posts go viral on social media. Ekpiteta was 17 years old when he made such publications.

“I want to sincerely apologize for the offensive and completely inappropriate language I used and the feelings I expressed. As a football player, and in the years I spent at work, before becoming a professional player, I was fortunate to have worked with a wide and diverse range of people. Over this period, I developed and grew as a person”, began the defender.

“Yesterday I was proud of Jake and everyone involved at Blackpool FC for an extremely positive moment for football as a whole. I am embarrassed by the comments I made at 17, nearly a decade ago, which in no way reflect the values I have now or the beliefs I have as a person or as a teammate,” he continued.

The Blackpool defender stressed that “football needs to be a place where everyone can feel free to be true to themselves”.

“I take full responsibility. Football needs to be a place where everyone can feel free to be true to themselves, and I’m upset that the comments I’ve made earlier suggest otherwise. I take full responsibility for these posts and I’m sorry.”