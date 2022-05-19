Deportes Tolima X Amrica-MG – Superesportes

17

1 time Hernndez’s cross from the left side was cut with a header by Germn Conti.

16

1 time Alosio arrives late to mark the side of Tolima, commits a gross foul and apologizes to the referee.

15

1 time Launched on the back of the defense, Rangel caught offside by the referee.

14

1 time Cato takes a corner from the left. Jalson punches in the small area.

13

1 time Plata escapes at speed on the right, but he puts a lot of force at the intersection and no one from Tolima can catch up in the area.

12

1 time Rangel leaves with a heel in the area and Cato’s kick deflected by the defense. The rebound stays with Plata and the player is also blocked by the defense.

11

1 time The Minas Gerais club advances the scoring and tries to steal the ball in the attack, close to the area.

10

1 time Cato receives a shot skewered on the right wing, moves back and Rangel hits for defense in Jalson’s scare.

9

1 time Patric shoots from the right side, leaves aside for Alosio and the ex-So Paulo striker unarmed by the defense.

8

1 time Tolima draws with Rangel, but the referee cancels the bid for a deflection in the attacker’s arm.

7

1 time GOOOLLLL DO AMERICA!!!!! Alosio receives a pass from Henrique Almeida inside the area, moves back and the defender partially cuts. Marlon kicks the first rebound and opens the scoring in Colombia.

6

1 time Alosio tries to kick from the middle of the street and the goalkeeper of Tolima gets the ball.

5

1 time Ibarguen takes a cross from the right end to the center of the area. Michael Rangel heads weakly, making Jalson’s job easier.

4

1 time The Minas Gerais club triangulates passes from the left side and tries to approach the area.

3

1 time In a well-rehearsed shot, Catão takes a corner from the left to the entrance of the area and Plata takes a pixota, with a crooked volley straight out.

two

1 time Hernndez calls the table, receives the revolution back in the area and ends up disarmed by Patric.

1

1 time der stretches a throw on the left wing to Henrique Almeida. But Quionez was better positioned and protects the ball until it leaves the field.

0

1 time Start the 1st time!

0

1 time Reserve bench: Matheus Cavichioli, Airton, Z Ricardo, Rodriguinho, Marques, Juninho Valoura, Gustavo, Arthur, Ral Cceres, Pedrinho, Kaw and Flvio.

0

1 time AMERICA: Jalson; Patric, Iago Maidana, der, Germn Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Indian Ramrez and Felipe Azevedo; Henrique Almeida and Alosio Boi Bandido.

0

1 time Reserve Bank: Cuesta, Caicedo, Mosquera, Angulo, Trujillo, Orozco, Melndez, Caicedo and Ramrez.

0

1 time TOLIMA: Alexander Domnguez; Marulanda, Quiones, Moya and Junior Hernndez; Urea, Rovira, Anderson Plata, Cataa and Ibarguen; Michael Rangel.

0

1 time The schedules are defined by coaches Hernn Torres (Tolima) and Vgner Mancini (America).

0

1 time Tolima is vice-leader of Group D with 7 points (1 pt behind Atltico).

0

1 time If they lose tonight in Colombia, America will be eliminated from the Libertadores and still have zero chances of going South America, as 3rd in the group.

0

1 time Coelho plays his life in Libertadores against Tolima. Lantern of Group D with only 1 point, the Minas Gerais club needs to win the two remaining games to continue with chances of classification.