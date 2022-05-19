Deportes Tolima X Amrica-MG – Superesportes
17
1 time
Hernndez’s cross from the left side was cut with a header by Germn Conti.
16
1 time
Alosio arrives late to mark the side of Tolima, commits a gross foul and apologizes to the referee.
15
1 time
Launched on the back of the defense, Rangel caught offside by the referee.
14
1 time
Cato takes a corner from the left. Jalson punches in the small area.
13
1 time
Plata escapes at speed on the right, but he puts a lot of force at the intersection and no one from Tolima can catch up in the area.
12
1 time
Rangel leaves with a heel in the area and Cato’s kick deflected by the defense. The rebound stays with Plata and the player is also blocked by the defense.
11
1 time
The Minas Gerais club advances the scoring and tries to steal the ball in the attack, close to the area.
10
1 time
Cato receives a shot skewered on the right wing, moves back and Rangel hits for defense in Jalson’s scare.
9
1 time
Patric shoots from the right side, leaves aside for Alosio and the ex-So Paulo striker unarmed by the defense.
8
1 time
Tolima draws with Rangel, but the referee cancels the bid for a deflection in the attacker’s arm.
7
1 time
GOOOLLLL DO AMERICA!!!!! Alosio receives a pass from Henrique Almeida inside the area, moves back and the defender partially cuts. Marlon kicks the first rebound and opens the scoring in Colombia.
6
1 time
Alosio tries to kick from the middle of the street and the goalkeeper of Tolima gets the ball.
5
1 time
Ibarguen takes a cross from the right end to the center of the area. Michael Rangel heads weakly, making Jalson’s job easier.
4
1 time
The Minas Gerais club triangulates passes from the left side and tries to approach the area.
3
1 time
In a well-rehearsed shot, Catão takes a corner from the left to the entrance of the area and Plata takes a pixota, with a crooked volley straight out.
two
1 time
Hernndez calls the table, receives the revolution back in the area and ends up disarmed by Patric.
1
1 time
der stretches a throw on the left wing to Henrique Almeida. But Quionez was better positioned and protects the ball until it leaves the field.
0
1 time
Start the 1st time!
0
1 time
Reserve bench: Matheus Cavichioli, Airton, Z Ricardo, Rodriguinho, Marques, Juninho Valoura, Gustavo, Arthur, Ral Cceres, Pedrinho, Kaw and Flvio.
0
1 time
AMERICA: Jalson; Patric, Iago Maidana, der, Germn Conti and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Indian Ramrez and Felipe Azevedo; Henrique Almeida and Alosio Boi Bandido.
0
1 time
Reserve Bank: Cuesta, Caicedo, Mosquera, Angulo, Trujillo, Orozco, Melndez, Caicedo and Ramrez.
0
1 time
TOLIMA: Alexander Domnguez; Marulanda, Quiones, Moya and Junior Hernndez; Urea, Rovira, Anderson Plata, Cataa and Ibarguen; Michael Rangel.
0
1 time
The schedules are defined by coaches Hernn Torres (Tolima) and Vgner Mancini (America).
0
1 time
Tolima is vice-leader of Group D with 7 points (1 pt behind Atltico).
0
1 time
If they lose tonight in Colombia, America will be eliminated from the Libertadores and still have zero chances of going South America, as 3rd in the group.
0
1 time
Coelho plays his life in Libertadores against Tolima. Lantern of Group D with only 1 point, the Minas Gerais club needs to win the two remaining games to continue with chances of classification.
0
1 time
Good night, fans! Today we will accompany Tolima-COL x Amrica by Grupo D of Libertadores da Amrica. Follow every move in the game.