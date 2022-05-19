NewsWorld

Despite censorship, colonel warns on state TV that Russia will still suffer a lot in the war

Mikhail Khodar Ionok defended that country needs more sense of reality in operations in Ukraine

Russia has struggled to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine

The military analyst and retired army colonel of the Russia Mikhail Khodarionok managed to bypass the censorship of Russian state TV and make a frank comment about the war that Moscow is fighting in Ukraine: the country commanded by Vladimir Putin can still suffer a lot in the war and the Ukrainians must continue to mobilize, with the help of the nations of Europe and North America. “You shouldn’t swallow reassuring information,” said Mikhail Khodarionok, a retired colonel, on Rossiya-1’s “60 Minutes” talk show hosted by Olga Skabeieva, one of television’s most pro-Kremlin journalists. “The situation, frankly speaking, is going to get worse for us,” said Khodarionok, a regular guest on state TV.

“The desire to defend the motherland exists in Ukraine and they [ucranianos] they intend to fight to the end,” said Khodarionok, for whom Ukrainians can recruit up to a million men to fight. “The main thing in our business is to have a sense of political-military reality: if you go beyond that, the reality of history will hit you so hard that you won’t know what hit you. The main deficiency of our political-military position is that we are in full geopolitical solitude and – although we don’t want to admit it – practically the whole world is against us, and we need to get out of this situation”, warned the retired colonel, who is also a columnist for the newspaper Gazette. .ru and graduated from one of Russia’s elite military academies. Khodarionok also asked that ‘rockets nods’ be made in the direction of Finland, a country that shares a 1,300 km border with Russia, and asked to join NATO – Russia cited fears that Ukraine would become a member. the western military alliance as one of the reasons for the invasion.

