Did you work in 2021? PIS/Pasep salary bonus of more than R$1,200 will be released

A new benefit is due to be released soon for workers across the country. It is about PIS/Pasep salary bonusa program paid every year by the Federal Government for citizens who meet the rules for receiving the amounts.

First of all, it is important to point out that the salary bonus is paid in the year following the one in which the citizen worked. For example, who worked in 2019 and meets the criteria, had the money deposited in 2020.

However, many workers are in doubt whether they will have access to the benefit in this year 2022, since in the year 2021, due to the measures of the Covid-19 pandemic, the payment of the allowance was postponed.

Therefore, workers who worked in 2020 and who should have started payment in the following year, 2021, ended up having the payment postponed to this year 2022, to which it was paid between the months of February and March.

In this way, with the postponement of the PIS/PASEP salary allowance from 2020 to 2022, workers who performed their activities in 2021 still do not know whether they will have the benefit this year, or if the amounts will only be for next year.

I worked in 2021, when will I receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance

What is known at the moment is that the worker who carried out a formal activity or employment in the civil service in the year 2021, will have access to the benefit only in 2023.

For the 2021 PIS/PASEP payments, more than R$20 billion should be made available to around 23 million citizens. These should be the figures in the Budget for the next year.

This year, the 2020 salary allowance releases and the PIS/Pasep refund for those who worked in 2019 and ended up not receiving the benefit are in the budget.

How do I know if I’m entitled?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

At the site from the box;

from the box; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to withdraw the salary bonus?

First of all, see how it is possible to withdraw the salary bonus:

PIS (Caixa Econômica Federal):

Initially, at Caixa branches, with photo identification;

In addition, with the Citizen Card, at ATMs and lottery.

Pasep (Bank of Brazil):

At Banco do Brasil branches, with identification document;

By automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

First, to check the amount to be received, you must have your PIS number at hand. If you don’t know your number, you can check it on the My INSS portal. Therefore, the first step, when entering the site, is to log in with your gov.br account.

When logging in, you will only need to open the “My Registration” page. It contains all your information associated with the gov.br system, which includes your PIS number. It is a very easy process that allows you to consult with your bank.