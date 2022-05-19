Doctor Strange 2 | Fans point out similarity of scene to ‘Sword of Symphony’ game

Developer comments similarity of ‘Sword of Symphony‘ with ‘Doctor Strange 2’ in the memorable musical battle scene.

‘Sword of Symphony‘ is an indie game that has been in development for two years, proposing to bring an RPG battle system, which allows players to use musical notes to attack their enemies.

Familiar isn’t it? Yes, that’s exactly what happens in the final stretch of ‘Doctor Strange 2’, in the fight between Stephen from the 616 universe and the evil Stephen from the universe who lives an incursion.

Fans of the game pointed out the similarity when recalling its trailer. About this, its developer, Stephen Ddungudoes not state in its social networks that ‘Doctor Strange 2‘ have copied ‘Sword of Symphony‘ but says he understands that people think it happened.

“Yes, (for that scene) and I explain in this image (my response to the Kotaku article). To be clear, I’m not saying they copied me, I’m saying that given the moment they added their music scene (explained in the image), I can ‘understand’ why a lot of people think that.” – Ddungu.

