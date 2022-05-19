Domestic cats are banned from leaving the house in German city

Authorities in the German city of Walldorf, in the state of Baden-Württemberg, have decided to ban domestic cats from outside the city. If tutors break the law, they may have to pay a fine equivalent to BRL 2,860.

Authorities have ruled that cats living in the Rhein-Neckar district in northwest Walldorf must be denied freedom until the end of August. The aim of the measure is to save a species of bird, the lark, from extinction. This bird chooses the period between May and August to make its nests.

Local politicians and environmentalists suggest that house cats are on the lark’s predator list and believe that keeping them indoors can help the species ensure its survival. The move, however, has upset a local animal protection association, which plans to take legal action against the decree.

The law applies to anyone who owns a cat with access to the outdoors in southern Walldorf. If a cat escapes, the owner will be forced to catch it.

If the tutor does not respect the decision, he may have to pay a fine. According to the local news website Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung, if a cat kills one of the larks that live in Walldorf, the owner can be fined the equivalent of up to R$261,000.

The habitat of this species is notably recorded in regions of Baden-Wurttember, such as the areas between the districts of Karlsruhe and Mannheim. In addition to Walldorf, the region around Waghäusel and Ketsch is also considered a habitat for woodlarks.

This species likes to nest on the ground at construction sites near residential areas, where they are easy prey for small predators such as cats.

In addition, authorities claim that their chicks are unable to fly for the first few weeks. At the first sign of danger, they tend to lie still on the ground rather than run away — which makes them an easy target for cats.