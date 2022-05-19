Dow Jones falls more than 1,100 points, worst day since June 2020
The drop comes amid fears of US inflation. Perspectives have led Wall Street to reconsider the idea that the world economy could be heading for a recession.
RT – The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,100 points on Wednesday, equivalent to 3.6%, its worst trading day since June 2020, amid fears of US inflation.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down 4% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite is down 4.7%.
“Inflation is affecting every aspect of an earnings report, whether it’s transportation or supply chain disruption,” said Nick Giacoumakis, president and founder of NEIRG Wealth Management, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Customers no longer buy the more expensive items they normally would. All of that is filtered through an earnings report,” he noted.
The stock market outlook has prompted Wall Street to reconsider the idea that the world economy could be heading for a recession.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark for crude, dropped 2.5% to $109.11, another indicator of investor concerns about economic growth.
Likewise, the conflict in Ukraine and measures against Covid-19 taken by China have also affected markets, causing bonds, normally a haven for investors, to plummet along with equities.
