Dua Lipa joins the cast of the film with Margot Robbie; says website · Rolling Stone

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie has a new name in the cast: Dua Lipa

movie from Greta Gerwig, Barbie (2023) has become one of the most talked about productions of recent times. The production features an acclaimed cast, consisting of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — and now, according to the The Sunthe film gained yet another strong name: Dua Lipa.

The singer was already dedicating herself to her acting career, which began with the spy film argylle, which has not yet been released. According to sources, lipa surprised in his first role — and thus managed to participate in the live-action Barbie.

One of the most famous dolls in the world, Barbie will win a live-action film directed by Greta Gerwigknown for long as lady bird (2017) and lovely women(2019). The role of the protagonist went to the actress and producer. Margot Robbiestar of productions such as Suicide squad(2016) and the wolf of Wall Street(2013). The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

Besides Margot Robbielist of Barbie counts with other heavy names such as Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindell, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne and Jamie Demetriou.

One of the names of the cast that drew the most attention was the actress Emma Mackeyin sex education (2019), who is constantly compared with Robbie because of the physical similarities between them. the escalation of Mackey drove Twitter crazy.