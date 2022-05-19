Earth’s New Hope (LUNA)? Project creator tries to save cryptocurrency that disappeared with update proposal; that’s enough?

Post-apocalyptic films speak of the salvation of the human race through the colonization of other planets. But, in the case of cryptocurrenciesthis salvation needs to happen inside the network (blockchain) — and that’s what the Earth (MOON) intend to do.

After practically disappearing from the map — the price dropped from $119 at all-time highs to less than $0.0001 — the developer of this cryptocurrency, South Korean Do Kwon, came up with a proposal to save the project.

called Earth Ecosystem Revival Plan 2, the proposal takes into account a series of specific updates. One of them, the fork (splitting) of the blockchain — which has already happened in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC) it’s the ethereum (ETH) —, must be the main point of the “new Earth”.

Earth Salvation, according to Do Kwon

The document, signed by Do Kwon and Terra Builders Alliance (TBA), takes into account Terra’s potential in relation to other projects.

The most interesting point of the post, however, is that the developers assume that the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that controlled TerraUSD’s LUNA ballast has been hacked. This can further undermine the credibility of the project.

“This is our chance to rise from the ashes”, states the publication.

The most important points of the restructuring proposal take into account:

Create a new Terra network without an algorithmic stablecoin. The old blockchain will be called Terra Cassic (with LUNC token) and the new blockchain will be called Terra (with LUNA token);

Distribution of LUNA for those who have Luna Classic in their wallets and residuals from UST (an action known in the cryptocurrency market as ardrop), and also for the project developers;

The Terraform Labs wallet (developer of Terra Network protocols) will be removed from the list of airdropgiving the community full ownership of the project;

Allocate a portion of the distributed tokens to the secure exit of developers of decentralized applications (DApps) from the Earth blockchain;

Allocate a part of the distributed tokens in the alignment of the interests of the developers of this new ecosystem, focusing on the long term.

who can receive

The cryptocurrency airdrop will pay differently to investors who have held onto their cryptos during the most critical phase of the last few days. You can check how and how much to receive in the post of Do Kwon on the Terraform Labs website.

Emergency in progress

And the developers rolled up their sleeves to get the project back on track. The day that marks the beginning of the crisis in the protocol dates from the first Saturday (07) of May.

As of now, the plan is to get the blockchain back on track by the end of this month. Check the dates:

5/17: Announcement of changes

5/18: Governance proposals

5/21: Technical information such as preliminary test network release and instructions for validators

5/25: End of developer registration period

5/27: Creation of the “genesis file”, which will lead to the launch of the cryptocurrency

5/27 (may be postponed): Launch of the network

Is it worth entering the new Earth?

Terra Network’s previous protocol proved flawed and put the very concept of algorithmic stablecoins into question. In fact, this is one of the themes of the special on stablecoins here at Seu Dinheiro.

TerraUSD (UST), Terra’s stablecoin, has disappeared and is not expected to return; the new project still needs community approval to take shape. So the words written by Do Kwon and the developers at Terraform Labs may be beautiful, but they are still very preliminary.

However, it is worth noting that in the first 24 hours of the post, users actively participated in the suggestions proposed by the developers, with more than two thousand comments.

Thus, it is worth following the next steps of the project and always remembering that investing in cryptocurrencies is highly volatile, and that the amount allocated to these assets should not exceed 5% of your portfolio.

And the situation just tightens

In addition to all this, the project still faces some much more real problems and they involve the South Korean government.

According to Watcher.Guru, Terraform Labs owes the South Korean government about $78.5 million in undeclared taxes.

BREAKING: Terraform Labs owes $78.5 million in taxes to South Korea’s government. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 18, 2022

This could lead to the freezing of Do Kwon’s assets and a possible delay in plans to launch the new Earth.