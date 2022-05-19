Endrick shines, and Palmeiras thrashes Atltico in the Copa do Brasil under-17

photo: Carlos Santana/Portal da Base Brasil Palmeiras under-17 team ran over Atltico in BH Palmeiras’ under-17 team thrashed Atltico this Wednesday, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals in the category. Playing away from home, at Estdio das Alterosas, in Belo Horizonte, MG, Verdo won 5-0, with goals from Endrick, Luis Guilherme (twice), Thalys and Estvo.

With the result, Alviverde builds an important advantage for the return match, forwarding the vacancy. With 26 goals scored and only two conceded in four matches, the team is 100% successful in the competition.

Right at the beginning of the game, defender Rafael Pereira, from Galo, fouled Endrick and was sent off. From then on, Palmeiras grew in the game and started to dominate the actions of the match. In the 27th minute, Endrick took advantage of Cau’s cross to open the scoring. Still in the first half, four minutes later, Luis Guilherme suffered and converted a penalty to extend the score.

In the second half, Endrick hit a cross in the area and Thalys appeared on the second pole to complete and score the third. At 32, shirt 9 shined again and, with a cavadinha, served Luis Guilherme in the fourth goal from Palmeiras. In the added time of the match, Endrick was penalized and Estvo closed the scoring.

The return duel will take place next Tuesday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Barueri.



