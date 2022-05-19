Entities see a gap of up to 23% in the price of gasoline

Experts report that last fuel readjustment was still not enough

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

With an increase in prices, a liter of gasoline can cost more than R$10 in cities in Acre



Fuel prices are expensive throughout Brazil, with a liter of gasoline costing more than R$10 in cities in Acre. However, experts consulted by the Young pan claim that there is a lag in prices compared to international values. The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) points out a lag in the liter of Gasoline of 18% and 4% in the diesel oil. The Brazilian Infrastructure Center, which also monitors the price movement of a barrel of oil and its derivatives, points to an almost 23% lag for gasoline and 10.5% for diesel oil. Last week, the Petrobras promoted an 8% readjustment in diesel at refineries. The president Jair Bolsonaro was against the increase and the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, has been looking for ways to reduce the pressure on prices at gas stations for consumers and the Brazilian economy. A change in the state-owned company’s price calculation was considered, but has already been discarded.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga