Eric Faria comments on Paulo Sousa’s relationship with Flamengo’s goalkeeper

Flamengo’s victory against Universidad Católica by 3 to 0 did not end the atmosphere of recovery in Ninho do Urubu. After the end of the match, Paulo Sousa explained about the reason Diego Alves was not involved in the game and reporter Eric Faria, from Grupo Globo, analyzed the relationship between the coach and the goalkeeper.

– After Paulo Sousa’s press conference, Flamengo’s football department has a pineapple to peel. The way the coach approached the topic Diego Alves, for me, was definitive. He can’t stand the goalkeeper’s presence anymore. He even exposed an internal meeting to justify what he said-wrote the journalist on Twitter.

After the victory over the Chileans, Paulo Sousa justified during the press conference the absence of Diego Alves.

– Yesterday (Monday) morning he continued to have pain. In the afternoon, he told the physical therapist that he was feeling better, that he felt capable of training. If you check what pubic pain is and the recovery time, you will see that it is not overnight. Or for a meeting he had with Bruno Spindel (Flamengo’s executive director of football). To play, you have to be training. These are the processes. So it couldn’t be related.

Diego Alves only played in two matches in 2022. Since the arrival of Santos, ex-Athletico, he has not been used anymore. At the moment, he has advanced in recovery after pubalgia.

With Santos and Diego Alves in the medical department, Paulo Sousa should continue to bet on Hugo for Flamengo’s next matches. The red-black’s next commitment will be against Goiás, on Saturday, valid for the Brazilian Championship.