“Everything Bolsonaro does at Petrobras, he will want to do at Eletrobras” without privatization – Money Times

The economist, former chairman of the board of electrobras (ELET6) and former director of privatization of National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) Elena Landau talked to the Money Times about what is at stake in the possible privatization of the electric company, expected to be approved by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) this Wednesday (18).

Landau argues that privatization is “indispensable” to guarantee the operational efficiency of the company and its shielding against political interestsas well as criticizing the inclusion of tortoises in the Provisional Measure responsible for the operation.

Eletrobras with greater operational efficiency

Landau believes that the privatization process has great potential to increase the company’s efficiency.

“What is wanted with the privatization of Eletrobras is to undo what was done with the MP 579 — a regulatory setback that barely remunerates the operation. So, the aim is to modernize the electrical system, with the same type of concessionaires competing with each other”, he explains.

The economist refers to the Provisional Measure approved in September 2012, which determined the average reduction in energy tariffs by 20% by cutting the cost of generating hydroelectric plants.

“[A privatização da Eletrobras] It is a very important step, because the company has a very large internal cost reduction capacity. It can bring cheaper prices, a cheaper operation”, he adds.

“The company is having problems to invest and has enormous potential to increase the participation of renewable in the Brazilian matrix, and all this helps to improve the price at origin, in the generation tariff. The problem is that along with the proposal came the tortoiseswhich cancel out the potential gains”, he warns.

Will your electricity bill go up?

When asked whether the privatization of the company could make the electricity bill more expensive, as those opposed to the proposal point out, the economist says that the final impact for the consumer cannot yet be measured.

But, for Landau, it is certain that the transfer of the tariff will be pressured by the approval of the so-called “jabutis” – in political jargon, “jabuti” is an excerpt, unrelated to the original objective of the proposal, placed in the middle of the text for approval. per table.

“Part of Eletrobrás’ resources was going to Energy Development Account (CDE) to offset the increase you would have from the transition from quota plants to the free market. But now you are using the CDE to compensate the tortoises”, he pointed out.

Along with the MP that made privatization possible, proposals were passed such as the contracting of 8 thousand megawatts of thermoelectric plants gas-powered, which, according to estimates, can cost up to BRL 100 billion.

“If privatization doesn’t go through, you keep the tortoises and still keep the company in the hands of the government, which has limited investment capacity compared to the market. And, if you decide to invest, you will invest in the wrong way, as was done in the governments of EN“.

A new Petrobras?

Landau also mentions that privatization is a way to shield Eletrobras from political interests, such as those of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

“It seems that everything Bolsonaro does in Petrobras, he will want to do it at Eletrobras. So, privatization became fundamental, regardless of the initial mistakes, to compensate the tortoises and protect the state-owned company from the advance of political interests”, he emphasizes.

