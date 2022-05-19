Fall on the Stock Exchange makes Nubank worth less than BB – Economy

About six months after debuting on the Stock Exchange as the most valuable financial institution in Latin America, the Nubank continues to lose positions in the queue and is already worth less than the Bank of Brazil. In reais, the fintech was valued at R$87.8 billion this Wednesday, the 18th, while the public bank, historically traded at lower multiples than its peers in the sector, is worth R$102.9 billion.

With ample volatility, Nubank fell 6.37% this Wednesday, on a bearish day on the New York Stock Exchanges in the face of renewed inflationary fears around the world. Even yesterday, a positive day on Wall Street, the fintech share, traded on Nyse, dropped more than 6%. This month, Nubank dropped 36.4%, a drop that left it behind the four largest listed banks in market value.

Fintech released the balance for the first quarter of this year on Monday, and initially, the numbers excited the market. Afterwards, however, the stocks changed trend. From January to March, Nubank’s response to the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario was to maintain the accelerated pace of growth, contrary to peers such as Inter.

The reception was not unanimous. Banks such as Goldman Sachs considered the balance sheet strong, and focused on the message that there is great potential for growth. “Given that Nubank still has a small share of credit, with 7% of the credit card market and less than 4% of personal loans, it can choose its best customers when increasing credit,” Goldman said.

Another group, however, expressed concern about quality. “Non-payment increased 70 basis points to more than 4.2%, slightly above expectations. It is below the market average for this type of loan portfolio, but it is still high, considering the pace of growth”, said Itaú BA

Danielle Lopes, partner and analyst at Nord Research, considers that Nubank’s balance sheet was negative, despite the strong rise in revenues. “The company is running at a loss, it tried to adjust the remuneration of the board, which has already been informed to the market, to get the most beautiful picture”, she says.

In a note sent to Estadão/BroadcastNubank said that the first quarter of this year was the strongest in its history, and that the results for the period, reported on Monday, exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Result

From January to March, Nubank had a net loss of US$ 45.1 million, 17% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2021. Including adjustments, the loss turned into a net profit of US$ 10.1 million. The difference is mainly due to expenses with the compensation plan for fintech administrators.

“Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because management believes that this non-IFRS financial measure can provide useful information to investors, securities analysts and the public in their analysis of the Company’s operating and financial performance,” says Nubank. in its earnings release.

Fintech emphasizes, in the text, that the values ​​of shares granted to executives, one of the adjustments, do not have a cash effect, and that they are not key measures of operational performance. Sought this Wednesday, the company did not respond.

A manager who has followed the paper with greater distance says that the prices at which Nubank reached the market required very strong results to maintain. “From the beginning, the market found it difficult to deliver what was in the price. Now, with high interest rates, the credit cycle is very bad”, he says.