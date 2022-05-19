Fans believe they have found Margot Robbie’s secret account on the networks where she ‘spoilers’ a new movie – Monet

+



Margot Robbie stars in new film about Barbie (Picture: Disclosure)

Fans are convinced that they found Margot Robbie’s account on a social network – and the actress would still have released “spoilers” for her movie about Barbie on the platform.

The discovery was made on the Letterboxd website, where users can register the movies and series they have already seen or would like to see. It is possible to make lists, rate productions and also comment on them on the website and in the app.

TikTok user Nicholas Janzen showed a screenshot of Margot Robbie’s alleged profile on Letterboxd (Photo: Playback / TikTok)

The account that caught the attention of netizens was a person identified as “Maggie Ackerley”. With no profile picture, the person had made two playlists of movies to check out in the future: one called “Watch for Barbie” and another saying “Watch for Babylon”.

It turns out that “Maggie” might be a nickname for “Margot,” and “Ackerley” is the last name the 31-year-old actress took from her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley. And ‘Barbie’ and ‘Babylon’ are two projects in which the artist is confirmed.

Actress Margot Robbie with her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerley (Photo: Getty Images)

Tiktoker Nicholas Janzen was one of the people commenting on the discovery. “Apparently, Margot Robbie had a secret Letterboxd account that she quickly deactivated after fans learned of it,” he said in a video that showed a screenshot of the actress’s alleged account.

Photos shared on Twitter also show which productions Maggie Ackerley’s profile had set aside to check out. On the prep list for ‘Babylon’, Damien Chazelle’s feature film that deals with Hollywood in the 1920s, there were ‘The Passion of Joan of Arc’ (1928), ‘Mother Madness’ (1926), ‘Girls on a Party’ ( 1929), ‘Red Blood’ (1932) and ‘The Fly Man’ (1923).

As for ‘Barbie’, the films ‘Two Romantic Girls’ (1967), ‘The Umbrellas of Love’ (1964), ‘Splash’ (1984), ‘Puberty Blues’ (1981) and ‘The Show of Truman’ (1998). The latter, which deals with a man who doesn’t know that his whole life is staging a reality show, was the one that most caught the attention of netizens eager to learn more about the script for ‘Barbie’.

Jim Carrey in a scene from The Truman Show (1998) (Photo: Playback)

“‘The Truman Show’? This movie is going to be more than the best ‘girlboss’ movie of the decade,” anticipated one person in the comment field of Nicholas Janzen’s video on TikTok, while another said: “‘The Show of Truman’? Will we get a real-life version of that ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit, ‘Barbie Instagram’?”

Another lamented: “Kind of spoiled the movie with ‘The Truman Show’.”

The backlash over the alleged profile of Margot Robbie reached a point where Letterboxd himself spoke out on Twitter. “Margot Robbie doesn’t officially have a Letterboxd that we’re aware of,” the platform declared.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, from ‘Lady Bird: Time to Fly’ (2017) and ‘Little Women’ (2019), ‘Barbie’ has not yet had its script details revealed. The film is expected to hit theaters in 2023.