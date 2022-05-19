Fans buy 50,000 tickets and guarantee Cruzeiro record so far in 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro







Cruzeiro fans will guarantee the best audience of the season against Sampaio Corrêa



The Cruzeiro fan, in two days, bought almost all the tickets available for the game against Sampaio Corrêa, scheduled for this Sunday (22), at 11 am, at Mineirão, for the 8th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This Wednesday afternoon (18), the celestial club released a new partial with 50 thousand tickets sold.

Tickets went on sale this Tuesday initially for members of the Diamond, Tribuna, Multicampeão and Internacional, Kids and International Kids categories. Since the beginning of the day, the sale was open for the other modalities. Most sectors of the stadium no longer have tickets available.

Cruzeiro’s biggest audience this season was in the game against Pouso Alegre, in the tenth round of the Campeonato Mineiro. There were 23,347 fans at Mineirão still in the state.

