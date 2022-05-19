Federal Lottery Result 5664 for Wednesday (05/18/22)

Players today check out another draw of the Federal contest of the month of May and bettors have the opportunity to change their lives today with the result of Wednesday’s Federal lottery 5664. The prize of the day, the 18th, can reach R$ 500 thousand, and to find out who is the lucky one, keep following the draw in real time, scheduled for 19:00.

Federal lottery result 5664

In all, five bets will be awarded this night and the main amount wins whoever is drawn last, Check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the Federal lottery 5664 result and the prize of each one:

1st Prize of BRL 500 thousand – 70279

2nd Prize of BRL 27 thousand – 31057

3rd Prize of BRL 24 thousand – 14234

4th Prize of R$ 19 thousand – 88597

5th Prize of R$ 18 thousand – 08182

Federal Lottery Prize

Winning the lottery can be the dream of many people to change their lives, and this year’s Federal Lottery prize is intended for five types of extraction. Players can win the following amounts in regular contests: R$500,000, R$27,000, R$24,000, R$19,000 and R$18,300.

However, once a month, Caixa carries out the millionaire monthly extraction that pays the premiums of: R$ 1.3 million, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand . Tickets that do not come out in the result of the Federal lottery contest 5661 can also win.

In addition to the five main prizes, you can win by matching: one of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize; the thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; the final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

