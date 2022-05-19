Felipão defends Pablo at Athletico and trusts improvement: “It will be what it always was” | athletico-pr

The coach Felipe defended the attacker Pablo after Athletico’s 2-0 win against freed this Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, for the fifth round of group B of Libertadores. The commander has supported the player’s effort and trusts in his growth.

The player went blank against the Paraguayan team, on a night that had no clear chance of scoring. Cuello and Canobbio were disenchanted and scored. Even so, a good part of the crowd applauded him for Rômulo’s entry.

Pablo came from two matches with unbelievable opportunities in the small area against Tocantinópolis and Fluminense. Against the Tocantins team, however, he redeemed himself and scored twice.

Gradually, with the confidence of the group, he is recovering from these two years. He’s going to be the Pablo he always was. He’s a quality player. — Felipão, in a press conference

Cuello and Canobbio disenchant and guarantee Athletico victory

Technical sheet: Athletico vs Libertad

Felipão in the Athletico vs Libertad match

Pablo has 15 games and four goals scored and has yet to sign in 2022. He started the year as a starter, became Marcelo Cirino’s bench and only resumed the title with his companion’s injury. Besides them, the coach has Rômulo and Matheus Babi, who is still not 100% after recovering from an injury, as options.

For São Paulo, a former club, he gave up a two-year contract to return to Hurricane. Despite the criticism, in three seasons with the Tricolor shirt, the striker was top scorer in two of them: 2019 (seven goals) and 2021 (13 goals). Already in 2020, he scored 12 goals.

He always puts his best, it may not work out, but he always makes a very big effort. You have to have that recognition. — Felipe

With the victory, Athletico moved from the lantern to second place, with seven points, the same score as the Paraguayan team. The red-black team depends only on itself to advance to the round of 16.

