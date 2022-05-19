FGTS: Extraordinary withdrawal of R$1 thousand has new lot released

This Wednesday (18) you can withdraw the extraordinary installment of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) workers born in the month of June. Remembering that the limit for redemption is R$ 1 thousand.

The release schedule started on the 20th of April and will continue until the 15th of June. Workers are being authorized to withdraw the amounts according to the month of their birth, see the calendar:

Birth month receive in January april 20 February April 30th March May 4th April may 11 May May 14th June May 18 July May 21 August may 25th September May 28 October 1st of june November June 08 December 15th of June

The money is automatically made available in the worker’s account, through the application box hasbut will return to the linked account of the FGTS of the worker if it is not withdrawn by December 15th.

About 42 million people are entitled to receive the amounts, according to the Federal Government. The expectation is that R$ 30 billion will be injected into the country’s economy.

The intention is to reduce the income commitment of workers who are in debt and even in default, allowing better conditions for them and their families.

Other FGTS withdrawals

In addition to the extraordinary withdrawal, the worker can withdraw the FGTS or one of the following situations:

Dismissal without just cause;

Termination of the company;

Retirement;

Death of the worker;

Persons aged 70 years or older;

Payment of housing financing installments by the SFH (Finance Housing System);

Serious illnesses established by law;

Among others.

It is worth mentioning that it is possible to check all the rules of the extraordinary loot FGTS through MP 1.105/2022.

service channels

First, in case of doubts, the worker will have the following service channels:

FGTS application and Caixa Econômica Federal agencies:

Consult the amount to be credited;

Check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

Inform that you do not want to receive the credit of the amount;

Request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

Finally, change in registration to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

Website fgts.caixa.gov.br:

First, carry out the consultation if the worker is entitled to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal;

Finally, check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account.

How to get the values?

First of all, it is important to highlight that the worker who has the Digital Savings Account, the deposit will be made automatically by the Federal Government. The money is released 100% digitally via the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and IOS).

If you do not have a digital account, the bank will create a free account for the deposit to be made. However, in some cases, there will not be enough information for the deposit, so it will be necessary to request the withdrawal directly in the FGTS application.

Finally, it is worth remembering that there is no obligation to withdraw the FGTS. The money will be available to everyone, but those who don’t want to can request a refund to the fund’s account.