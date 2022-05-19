FGTS: see in which situations extraordinary withdrawals of up to R$1,000 can be barred | Economy

All workers who have a FGTS account with an available balance are entitled to the withdrawal. The credit is carried out automatically in the Caixa Tem account, in the name of the worker.

Caixa points out, however, that the withdrawal will not be available if the amounts are blocked in the guarantee fund account.

Among the main reasons for blocking are:

guarantee of credit operations in anticipation of Saque Aniversário;

court order;

request for refund of amount collected by the employer;

and inconsistent data.

It is possible to check who is entitled to the withdrawal – in addition to amounts and dates to receive the money – on the Caixa website, through the FGTS application and at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branches.

In all, 42 million workers are eligible for the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS. The available balance can be consulted, but the withdrawal and movement of the amount follows the schedule established by Caixa.

When consulting the FGTS website, it is possible to find out:

whether the worker is entitled to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal;

check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account.

Through the FGTS application and at Caixa branches, it is possible to:

consult the amount to be credited;

check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

inform that you do not want to receive the credit of the amount;

request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

registration change to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

Find out how the FGTS withdrawals released by the government will be made

According to Caixa, around R$ 30 billion will be released to approximately 42 million workers with the right to withdraw.

The release goes until June 15, according to the worker’s month of birth. See the calendar, broken down by month of birth, below:

Anyone who has a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, can withdraw. read more here

If the holder has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal is made in the following order: first, accounts relating to extinct employment contracts, starting with the account with the lowest balance; then the other linked accounts, starting with the account with the lowest balance.

The amounts that are blocked in the FGTS account, as a guarantee for credit operations in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal, for example, will not be available for withdrawal.

No need to request. The money will be automatically made available to the worker’s account at Caixa Tem. (Read more here)

If the beneficiary does not have a Caixa Tem account, Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically open an account in the worker’s name.

However, in case of incomplete data that does not allow the opening of the digital account, the worker will have to request the release of the resources.

The entire process to request the withdrawal will be computerized. The worker does not need to go to the Caixa branch, just enter the FGTS application, available for smartphones and tablets, and enter the requested data.

The application can be downloaded by mobile:

After crediting the amounts in the digital social savings account, it will be possible to pay bills and bills or use the virtual debit card and QR code to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments, through the application.

The amount can also be transferred to other bank accounts of Caixa or another bank. It is also possible to carry out transactions through Pix, in addition to making withdrawals at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets.

Not. Withdrawal is optional for the worker. If he is not interested, he can indicate that he does not wish to receive the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, so that his FGTS account is not debited. In this case, he must access the FGTS application or go to one of the bank’s branches to inform him that he does not want to receive the credit.

After making the credit in the Digital Social Savings Account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, through the same channels, until November 10th.