Figueiredo does not remain silent and rebuts an interview with Danilo Fernandes: “It was more to my credit”

Vasco and Bahia faced each other on the afternoon of last Sunday (15) and Cruz-Maltino got the better of it. In addition to securing the three points, the Cariocas reached 13 points and took 4th place. In other words, if the championship ended today, Gigante da Colina would be back in the elite of the Brasileirão. Who was responsible for making Cruz-Maltino enter the access zone was Figueiredo who scored a great goal and made the crowd explode in São Januário.

If the player is on his honeymoon with the fans, the same cannot be said for Danilo Fernandes. In an interview with TV Globo after the end of the match, the archer repudiated the celebration of the Vasco athlete and stated that the goal conceded was more the archer’s fault and not the opponent’s.

It didn’t take long for the shirt 15 from Vasco to counter the interview with the Bahian goalkeeper. In a chat with Uol Esporte, Figueiredo stated that the goal was due to his competence and not due to the opponent’s error. “My opinion is that it was my merit. A difficult ball, which was varying. I don’t think it was his fault, but… [risos]. It was more my merit than his fault” replied the Vasco athlete.

With the striker on the rise, Vasco returns to the field to remain among the four best clubs in the competition this Thursday (19), at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Amazônia, against Guarani, in a game valid for the 8th round of the second division. of the national tournament.