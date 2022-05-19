News

Five series about cults and their followers | Series

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 hours ago
0 0 5 minutes read

The Handmaid’s Tale

TVCine +
Three decades after the novel was printed The Handmaid’s Talewritten by Canadian Margaret Atwoodits story was adapted into a series by the service of streaming Hulu, almost immediately becoming a symbol of feminist resistance. The explanation is simple: its debut, in 2017, coincided with the arrival of Donald Trump to the American presidency and with the outbreak of the anti-harassment movement. #MeToo. The action takes place in the not-too-distant future, when the US has transformed itself into the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian and patriarchal regime based on the Old Testament that, due to a sudden drop in birth rates, enslaves fertile women to be impregnated by powerful men – who they will be with their children. Women, being property of the State, do not have rights or freedom of expression and all, in one way or another, are victims of exploitation and violence. The Handmaid’s Tale it is narrated from Offred’s point of view (ie “Fred’s”, the man who serves), who has one goal in mind: to survive and find her daughter. In 2017, the series won eight Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress (Elisabeth Moss) and Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd), Directing, Script, and Drama Series, making it the first series from a television service. streaming to receive this distinction. In 2018, she was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, Leading and Supporting Actress (again Moss and Dowd). In 2021, it received 21 Emmy nominations.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 hours ago
0 0 5 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”, the movie for the cinema – Jornal Universitário do Porto

April 7, 2022

G7 will never recognize borders Russia wants to forcibly change, ministers say

5 days ago

Bridgerton-like movie hits Netflix

March 29, 2022

Actress took a year to prepare for controversial Netflix movie

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button