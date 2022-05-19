Five series about cults and their followers | Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

TVCine +

Three decades after the novel was printed The Handmaid’s Talewritten by Canadian Margaret Atwoodits story was adapted into a series by the service of streaming Hulu, almost immediately becoming a symbol of feminist resistance. The explanation is simple: its debut, in 2017, coincided with the arrival of Donald Trump to the American presidency and with the outbreak of the anti-harassment movement. #MeToo. The action takes place in the not-too-distant future, when the US has transformed itself into the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian and patriarchal regime based on the Old Testament that, due to a sudden drop in birth rates, enslaves fertile women to be impregnated by powerful men – who they will be with their children. Women, being property of the State, do not have rights or freedom of expression and all, in one way or another, are victims of exploitation and violence. The Handmaid’s Tale it is narrated from Offred’s point of view (ie “Fred’s”, the man who serves), who has one goal in mind: to survive and find her daughter. In 2017, the series won eight Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress (Elisabeth Moss) and Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd), Directing, Script, and Drama Series, making it the first series from a television service. streaming to receive this distinction. In 2018, she was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, Leading and Supporting Actress (again Moss and Dowd). In 2021, it received 21 Emmy nominations.













Colonia Dignity

Netflix

Authored by Annette Baumeister and Wilfried Huismann, this documentary miniseries shows how in 1961, Paul Schäfer, a man with Nazi connections, settled in Chile after fleeing Germany on allegations of child sexual abuse. There, in a valley near the Andes, 350 kilometers south of Santiago, he bought a 13,000-hectare property and founded Colonia Dignidad, where about 300 Germans lived in isolation. In that colony, the environment became increasingly rigid. Men and women lived separately, intimate contacts were controlled, and children were taken from their parents and isolated. Children of poor peasants in the region were also taken there, who became the target of sexual abuse by those responsible. Years later, former members claimed to have been brainwashed and that many saw Schäfer as the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. After the escape of one of the boys, who contacted the authorities, investigations were carried out. Realizing that he had the police on his tail, the German fled to Argentina in 1997 and it was not until March 2005 that he was captured by Interpol in Buenos Aires and taken to Chile. The Chilean justice also accused Schäfer of collaborating with the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (between 1973 and 1990) and of having used Colonia Dignidad as a detention and torture center for left-wing opponents. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder, torture and sexual abuse. He died in jail on April 24, 2010, aged 88.













Wild Wild Country

Netflix

Born in India in 1931, Bhagwan Rajneesh, also known as Osho, became the guru of the religious movement he called Rajneesh. The focus of his theories was the awakening of consciousness, the celebration of life, creativity, meditation and free love, which was attracting more and more followers, not only from India but from all over the world. By the end of the 1970s, when he was already a celebrity, tension began between the Indian government and the Rajneesh movement. This, coupled with some health problems, made Osho decide to leave his country for the West. With the intention of expanding his philosophy of life, in 1981 he settled with his community in Wasco County, Oregon, where he bought a 32,000-hectare ranch and built a utopian city where everything was conceived for the good of all. . This is where this documentary series begins, where directors Chapman and Maclain Way reveal how Osho’s ideology comes into conflict with the locals, something that gets worse over the years, until it becomes a national scandal. To realize the scope of all this, viewers have access to testimonies from various people who lived inside and outside the community during the 1980s, as well as archival images, news published in newspapers and television and hundreds of videos recorded by the community itself. community. Winner of an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Series, Wild Wild Country was released on Netflix in March 2018, after debuting at the Sundance Film Festival.

Archive 81

Netflix

Premiered on the Netflix platform in January 2022, this supernatural horror series was created by Rebecca Sonnenshine (who has worked on series such as the boys or The Vampire Diaries), who is also listed as an executive producer alongside Paul Harris Boardman and James Wan – the director made famous by the horror sagas. saw and The Conjuring. The story, shot in style found footage (fictional cinematographic style that starts from the premise of supposedly true images left by disappeared or dead characters), is inspired by the podcast namesake by Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger and follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a man haunted by the past who agrees to restore a collection of videocassettes dating back to 1994. Since the cassettes are too damaged to be transported, Dan accepts to work in an isolated house, located in the Catskill Mountains (New York). As he looks through several hours of footage shot by Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he comes across an enigma that, strangely, involves his own father. This is how she finds herself in the midst of an investigation started by Melody and which appears to be somehow related to a satanic cult. The spectator sees himself transposed into two distinct eras: Dan’s, in the present; and that of Melody, who has been missing since the time she filmed.













The Vow

HBO Max

Founded in 1998 by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, the Nxivm cult started out as a multi-level marketing business, with self-help and personal development courses that earned them thousands of dollars paid by participants. Theoretically, the objective was to maximize the potential of each individual, helping them to overcome their fears, traumas and emotional problems, built on an irreproachable ethical foundation. The thousands of members, some famous, were thus recruited through a pyramid scheme, in which each brought friends and acquaintances, who also became victims of blackmail and extortion. The sect began to be investigated in 2017. According to data received by the authorities, there was a secret society within Nxivm, known as DOS (Latin acronym for “master of obedient companions”), which operated with the categories of masters and slaves. In October 2020, Keith Raniere, after being found guilty of crimes such as identity theft, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice, was sentenced to 120 years in prison. to rotate The Vowdirectors and producers Karim Amer and Jehane Nouhaim used footage and testimony from Mark Vicente – known for the documentary What the #$*! Do We(K)now!? (2004) and one of the former members of the sect – as well as several other people who managed to free themselves. A second season, which will focus on the Keith Raniere trial, has already been announced.

















