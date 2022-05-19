Flames of Vengeance opens in theaters this Thursday (19)

The film Flames of vengeance opens this Thursday (19) in theaters across Brazil. The story is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name, starring Drew Barrymore and inspired by the work the arsonist by Stephen King. The film features a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers, who fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.

In short, for over a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness their unprecedented gift to create fire. into a weapon of mass destruction.

Andy taught Charlie how to disarm his power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But when Charlie turns 11, the fire gets harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family’s location, a mysterious agent (Michael Greyeyes) is sent to hunt down the family and capture Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans.

The film sits with just 12% approval from international critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 3.7/10 based on 89. reviews until the moment. Public acceptance has seen a slight improvement, but suffers with a bitter 51%, against the opening of 44%. In comparison, the original film received a 37% approval rating from experts.

Finally, the cast includes Kurtwood Smith (Amityville: The Awakening), John Beasley (The Purge 2: Anarchy) and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot). Directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil), from a screenplay by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues) and produced by Jason Blum (The Invisible Man) for Blumhouse and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (I Am Legend) for Weed Road Pictures. The film’s executive producers are Ryan Turek, Gregory Lessans, Scott Teems, Martha De Laurentiis, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules.

