Fleury, Bradesco and Beneficência Portuguesa merge into a new company

Fleury, a diagnostics company, Bradesco (Insurance) and the hospital Beneficence Portuguesa announced the union in a new company.

Initially, R$ 678 million will be invested in the development of an oncology company.

New company focused on oncology

In addition to the aforementioned, it should be noted that the name of the new business was not disclosed, but it is known that the three companies have equal participation.

The initial million-dollar investment will be used to consolidate the business in the first five years.

In addition, the company is expected to have several medical services focused on the oncology area, such as prevention, treatment, diagnosis and follow-up of patients suffering from the disease.

It will also operate nationwide, with clinics and operations in different parts of Brazil.

The agenda of expansion and growth of companies through partnerships and operations such as M&A is in vogue in the market, mainly in the medical area.

Having carried out 14 acquisitions, Fleury has already disbursed more than R$ 1 billion in this strategy, while the corporate world is observing large transactions, such as the purchase of SulAmérica by Rede D’or.

Also, names such as Oncoclínicas and Mater Dei, both from Minas Gerais, are positioning themselves in the market with large acquisitions made.

The first, whose result Mercado Hoje covered yesterday, made movements such as:

Acquisition of the Unity group for R$554 million;

49% of MEDSIR’s capital for €5.75 million;

Purchase of Cemise, from Sergipe, for R$ 150 million.

The Minas Gerais hospital network has expanded its presence by reaching Bahia, the interior of MG, Goiânia and the North region. See more here.