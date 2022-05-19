Ford sells Taubaté factory

In a brief note, Ford announced the sale of the engine plant in Taubaté, in Vale do Paraíba, to a construction company, São José Empreendimentos Imobiliários.

According to the now American importer, the plant will be transferred to the Brazilian company that had already purchased the old vehicle factory in Taboão, in São Bernardo do Campo, in the Greater ABC region.

According to the note, the deal also depends on the approval of CADE – Administrative Council for Economic Defense – and the process should take 60 to 90 days to complete.

Historic for the Vale do Paraíba region, as well as the Taboão unit, whose administrative building is listed by the municipality and cannot be overthrown, the Taubaté plant was another former Willys Overland do Brasil.

In 1958, a foundry operated on site, purchased by Willys to make the engines for its jeeps and SUVs, in addition to the elegant cars.

With the production of engines established there, as well as cars in Taboão and jeeps also in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Pernambuco, Willys Overland do Brasil had a good infrastructure.

However, in 1967, the Brazilian branch of Willys was bought by Ford and this took over the São Paulo facilities until recently, when it closed first in ABC and in January 2021 in Vale do Paraíba.

Now, the two units have been transferred to the construction company São José, which has transformed the ABC plant into a logistics terminal, something that can also happen in the Valley.

In this way, Ford gets rid of another closed installation in Brazil, however, it still has two others with a “for sale” sign in the Northeast.

One is in Horizonte-CE, where Troller operated, whose sales process generated enormous controversy in the region.

The other plant is much larger and much more complex, in the Camaçari Industrial Complex-BA, where it made engines and cars.

The plant in Bahia is huge and, apparently, it is unlikely that it will work as a vehicle producer again, given its size.