Fortaleza beats Alianza Lima away from home and is still alive in Libertadores

Playing away from home, Fortaleza beat Alianza Lima-PER by 2 to 0, this Wednesday, 18, and remains alive in the fight for classification in the Conmebol Libertadores Cup. The goals were scored by Moisés, in the 15th minute of the first half, and Yago Pikachu, in the 34th minute of the second half.

With the result, Tricolor do Pici has already secured at least the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, as it can no longer be reached by the Peruvian club. Now you will have the chance to fight with Colo-Colo-CHI for a spot in the Libertadores round of 16 in a direct confrontation, in the last round.

Now Tricolor awaits the duel between the Chilean club against River Plate this Thursday, 19, to design the scenario to qualify in the last round of the continental competition.

The game

Even without Max Walef, who recovered from conjunctivitis, but did not travel to Lima, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda continued with Marcelo Boeck to protect the goal. In the middle, Jussa gained an opportunity and young Hercules started on the bench. In the offensive sector, Renato Kayzer replaced Silvio Romero, suspended.

Fortaleza has already started the game showing what it came for, taking care of the actions trying to infiltrate, mainly, on the right side. And the first good chance of the match was precisely from Tricolor do Pici.

At four minutes, after a corner kick, Marcelo Benevenuto climbed higher than everyone else and headed to the ground, as the manual says, but the ball was in the middle of the goal and the goalkeeper managed to intervene and palm for another corner kick.

The Ceará team continued to bother and push the home team to the defense field. In Alianza Lima’s offensive transitions, the club tried to exploit the aerial ball, the Peruvians’ main weapon, but without being able to create a great threat to the tricolor squad.

Until Yago Pikachu managed a good infiltration from the right, in the 15th minute, giving the opponent a cut and finding Moisés between the lines, who dominated and kicked with his beak in the corner, opening the score for Tricolor do Pici.

Even with the goal, Fortaleza again had a good chance in a shot from outside Lucas Lima’s area. Goalkeeper Campos spread, but Renato Kayzer took the rebound badly and missed a good opportunity.

After 25 minutes, the Peruvian club grew in the match and went on to dominate the rest of the first half in search of a tie. The home team began to have control of the ball possession and to raise balls in the Leão area and gave work to the Tricolor defense, even giving some scares.

At half-time, Vojvoda chose to put Hercules in place of Matheus Jussa, but saw the home team have their best chance in the game after just three minutes. Aguirre headed for Barcos to arrive kicking, and the ball went very close to the goal, in the best arrival of the home team in the match so far.

Needing a draw, Alianza Lima started to play more and more in the attack, but in compensation, began to give counterattacks to Fortaleza, which began to explore more speed.

At eight, Moisés pulled a counterattack from the left, reversed well and found Yago Pikachu free, who finished with danger and the ball grazed the post and went out. Two minutes later, it was Renato Kayzer’s turn to receive on the right, but he took the wrong kick and facilitated the goalkeeper’s defense.

With more and more space, Vojvoda put Romarinho and Robson in the places of Moisés and Renato Kayzer, and the team created chances again, but errors in the last pass prevented the team from reaching the second goal.

Until, in the 34th minute, after good triangulation, Lucas Lima threw a beautiful ball to Yago Pikachu at the entrance of the small area, who shot and widened for Fortaleza.

From there, it was just a matter of managing the result that guaranteed Fortaleza’s first victory in an official game outside the country and putting the team once and for all in the fight for classification in the round of 16 of the continental competition.

