Fortaleza beats Alianza Lima in Peru and is still alive in Libertadores – Play

Fortaleza won a very important victory in its path in Libertadores. Tricolor de Aço beat Alianza Lima 2-0, at Monumental de Lima, Peru, for the 5th round of the competition and is still alive in the fight for a spot in the 2nd Phase. Leão’s goals were scored by Moisés, in the 1st half and Pikachu, in the final stage.

The result was doubly historic for Leão. In addition to the first goals scored outside the country in Libertadores, it was the first victory of a team from Ceará and Leonine away from home in the competition.

Math

With the very important victory, Leão reached 7 points and puts pressure on Colo-Colo. Leão tied on points with the Chilean team, and decides with him in the last round, in Santiago, on the 25th. The match will be at 7 pm and should be played behind closed doors after punishment to the alvinegro from Chile.

To reach the advantage of even a draw in Chile, Leão needs River Plate to beat Colo Colo by two goals this Thursday (19), at 9 pm at Monumental de Nuñez. Thus, Leão would have a better goal difference than the Chilean team.

The game

The match started balanced, with Alianza Lima trying to pressure, but without effectiveness. And it was Fortaleza that was the first to create a great chance. At 4 minutes, Crispim took a corner, Benevenuto headed and goalkeeper Campos saved by palm.

The Lion became dangerous again in Moses’ escape, but he sent it over the dash. Fortaleza continued better, with Tinga crossing low and Moisés hitting the defense, in the 11th minute.

Already better in the game, Leão opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Pikachu started the play in midfield, found Moisés, who hit low to score Fortaleza’s first.

Subtitle:

The Lion made it 1-0 in the 1st half with a goal by Moisés Photograph:

Felipe Cruz / Fortaleza EC

Very comfortable in the game, Leão almost extended it in the 20th minute, in a strong kick by Moisés from outside the area, which the goalkeeper palmed.

Alianza Lima’s first chance only came in the 22nd minute, with a header by Ramos, over the goal.

In the final stretch of the 1st half, Alianza Lima was more with the ball and pressured Fortaleza at the base of the crosses in the area. Two attempts by the Peruvian team were dangerous, with a header by Barcos that went through everyone and went out, and another header by Benítez, who brushed the post.

And in the last chance of the 1st half, at 44 minutes, Benítez sent it over the goal, after a leonine defensive error.

Second time

The final stage started with the home team putting pressure on Fortaleza. And after 3 minutes, Aguirre gave assistance with a header and Barcos, who sent over the top.

The Leão responded in the next minute, with Lucas Lima taking a free-kick and Kayzer taking the leftover, finishing on top of the mark.

After receiving pressure, Fortaleza came out at speed with Moisés, he reversed the game for Pikachu, who finished on the crossbar, in the 8th minute.

With space in the counterattacks, Leão missed another chance, after Tinga stole the ball and left it to Kayzer, but he hit weakly for the goalkeeper’s defense, in the 11th minute.

Alianza responded with a submission from Lavandeira, a minute later.

The game remained dangerous due to the low score and Leão’s coach changed the attack, with Romarinho and Robson coming in. They participated in good chances for Leão, with Robson almost finishing in a cross by Hercules, and Romarinho heading wide.

The home team responded in the 29th minute, with a submission by Lavandeira, which Marcelo Boeck palmed, saving Leão.

Tricolor de Aço had a lot of space to counterattack, as the home team had a very offensive lineup with the changes in the coach.

And Leão built a great move and scored the second goal, in the 34th minute, defining the victory: in a good move, Lucas Lima found Pikachu, who swung the nets.

In the final minutes of the game, Fortaleza even had a chance to score the third, but Robson missed an incredible goal in stoppage time. The goal was not missed, with Leão conquering a redeeming victory, continuing alive in the dream of the Eighth Finals.

Alianza Lima 0x2 Fortaleza | how was the real time

TECHNICAL SHEET | Alianza Lima vs Fortaleza

Copa Libertadores – 5th round

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: May 18, 2022 at 11 pm

Referee: Franklin Congo (ECU)

Assistants: Ricardo Baren (ECU) and Andres Tola (ECU)

SCHEDULES

Alliance Lima

fields; Rojas, Ramos, Portales, Vilchez; Benítez, Ballón, Concha, Lavandeira, Aguirre and Boats. Coach: Carlos Bustos

Strength:

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Jussa, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Moisés, Kayzer.. Coach: Vojvoda.

guesses

If they win the game, Leão do Pici reaches seven points and is already guaranteed, at least, in 3rd place in Group F, which gives a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

But, in addition, triumph represents the maintenance of the dream of advancing from stage in Liberta itself, since Tricolor draws on points with Colo-Colo-CHI and, there, he hopes for the Chilean team to stumble, which faces River Plate-ARG, this Thursday (19).

If Colo Colo doesn’t win, Fortaleza goes to head-to-head in the last round depending on a simple win to get a historic classification. But all this passes for a triumph in today’s game.

Fortaleza pre-match today, see details

Subtitle:

Fortaleza and Alianza Lima in the field for Libertadores in Castelão Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

After the defeat to Botafogo, the leonine delegation went to Rio de Janeiro, where they prepared for the match. There, he trained at the Aeronautics Club and, later, traveled to the Peruvian city on a chartered flight.

The coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will not be able to count on two important players: the goalkeeper Max Walef and the attacker Silvio Romero are out of the game.

“We certainly have to focus even more, we came from a painful defeat (in the Brasileirão), but we have to turn the key, we know how difficult it will be for Libertadores to play away from home. so our focus will be total on this game. We will do everything to get the victory, which will be one step away from the classification. A game with a lot of intensity”, highlighted the defender and captain Tinga.

Alliance Lima

Subtitle:

Alianza Lima seeks 1st victory in Libertadores after 10 years Photograph:

Disclosure / Alianza Lima

The group’s lantern, the Peruvian team seeks its first victory in the competition. In fact, it tries to end a long 10-year fast without winning any Libertadores game.

If in Libertadores the retrospect is nothing positive, in the national championship, the team comes from six consecutive victories and is campaigning for recovery. Now, it occupies the 5th place, with 23 points in 12 games.

Alianza is a traditional team in Peruvian football, being the current national champion and the 2nd biggest winner of the Peruvian Championship.

What time does the match start

The game will start at 23:00 (Brasília time)

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Conmebol TV. Verdinha will have live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.