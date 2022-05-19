Fortaleza dominates, beats Alianza Lima and remains alive in Libertadores







Fortaleza had a convincing performance against Alianza Lima, in the Peruvian capital (Luka GONZALES / AFP) Photo: Launch!

Fortaleza’s adventure in Libertadores da América did not end this Wednesday, the 18th. In another chapter of the saga of Leão do Pici through the South American fields, the team coached by Juan Pablo Vojvoda went to Lima, capital of Peru, to beat Alianza Lima 2-0 and keep alive the dream of advancing to the knockout stage. The goals were from Moisés and Yago Pikachu.

Fortaleza remained in the 3rd position of group F, with seven points, the same number as Colo-Colo, which faces River Plate this Thursday. Colo-Colo will face Fortaleza in the final round of the group stage next week in Santiago.

TRICOLOR PRESSURE

Better in the first half, Fortaleza didn’t let Alianza Lima create much. Despite not keeping the ball, the Brazilians controlled the actions of the game, causing the home team to retreat. With that, when the owners of the house had possession, they stopped in the defense of the Tricolor.

Fortaleza opened the scoring at 16, when Yago Pikachu made a good move and sent Moisés to finish. Alianza opted for long plays and sides. However, he continued to stop in the Brazilian defense. However, in the end, he tried to equalize. Benítez took advantage of the surplus and sent the bomb, which was diverted and left.

SEARCHING GOALS

Fortaleza continued to dominate the match and prevented rivals from getting close to the goal. Meanwhile, the Peruvians even managed to find more spaces, mainly with Lavandeira, but they stopped in the defense.

In the 9th minute, Moisés almost extended the marker in Lima, but the bomb went past Campos’ crossbar. Alianza appeared, in the sequence, with a play from afar. But Boeck saved on the right post. Lavadeira even gave the Tricolor goalkeeper work. At 29, the Alianza Lima player sent the ball into the corner, but the archer stretched out and made a good save. At 34, Hércules and Lucas Lima scored and sent it to Pikachu, who only pushed into the nets.

DATASHEET

ALIANZA LIMA X FORTALEZA

Local: National Stadium in Lima (PER)

Date and time: 05/18/2022 – 23h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Franklin Congo

Assistants: Ricardo Baren and Andres Tola

Yellow cards: Lavandeira and Ballon (Alianza Lima); Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza)

red cards: –

GOALS: Moses (15’/1ºT) (0-1); Yago Pikachu (34’/2nd) (0-2)

ALIANZA LIMA (Coach: Carlos Bustos)

fields; Vílchez (Fuentes, at 29’/2nd), Christian Ramos, Portales and Fabio Rojas (Benavente, at 24’/2nd); Ballón, Concha (Cornejo, at 24’/2ºT), Lavandeira (Leiton, at 29’/2ºT) and Benítez (Arley Rodríguez, at 14’/2ºT); Aguirre and Boats.

FORTALEZA (Coach: Juan Vojvoda)

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe (José Welison, at 37’/2ºT), Matheus Jussa (Hércules, at 0’/2ºT), Lucas Lima and Lucas Crispim (Juninho Capixaba, at 29’/2ºT); Moisés (Robson, at 18’/2ºT) and Renato Kayzer (Romarinho, at 18’/2ºT).