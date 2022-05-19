Sports

Frankfurt captain lifts Europa League trophy with bleeding and shows long cut on head | europe league

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius18 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

“The main thing is to achieve the goal! The rest doesn’t matter”, published the German.

  • See more about the final
  • See pictures of the fans after the decision

Sebastian Rode shows off a long cut on his head after the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Rode, 31, was injured five minutes into the game with Rangers in a clash with Lundstram. He soon fell to the grass, bloodied, and played until the end of normal time with a headband. The midfielder was substituted only at the start of extra time.

In an interview with broadcaster RTL, he commented on the accident. Rode made a point of saying that he thought of German idol Schweinsteiger, who also played with a bleeding face, in the 2014 World Cup final.

– I regained consciousness immediately. I was just in pain, so it was ok. I immediately thought of Schweini (Schweinsteiger) in the 2014 World Cup final, it bodes well. It was an incredible journey, we deserved it,” said Rode.

The German club and Sebastian Rode did not say how many stitches were needed to cut off the player’s head. Ex-Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Rode is making his sixth season at Eintracht Frankfurt, separated in two stints. The Europa League is the team’s first title.

Check out Rode’s moments in the final:

Rode clashes with Lundstram in the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers – Photo: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Rode clashes with Lundstram in the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers – Photo: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Sebastian Rode with bloodied forehead after clash during Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final (Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP)

Rode played for most of the Europa League final with a headband to cover the long cut (Photo: Albert Gea/Reuters)

With his head bleeding, Rode, captain of Eintracht Frankfurt went to the awards to receive the Europa League trophy – Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

With his head bleeding, Eintracht Frankfurt captain Rode lifted the Europa League trophy (Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP)

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius18 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Another Brazilian giant expresses interest in Shakhtar’s Pedrinho | Pedrinho | Corinthians | Botafogo

February 28, 2022

‘The wait was worth it’, says Bellintani of hired director

March 8, 2022

Erison’s goal annulled by VAR in Botafogo x Fortaleza is questioned by Loffredo: ‘You can’t keep marking offside’

3 days ago

CBLOL 2022 Finals: See PaiN x RED Canids Analysis | lol

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button