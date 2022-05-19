Frankfurt captain lifts Europa League trophy with bleeding and shows long cut on head | europe league
“The main thing is to achieve the goal! The rest doesn’t matter”, published the German.
Sebastian Rode shows off a long cut on his head after the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
Rode, 31, was injured five minutes into the game with Rangers in a clash with Lundstram. He soon fell to the grass, bloodied, and played until the end of normal time with a headband. The midfielder was substituted only at the start of extra time.
In an interview with broadcaster RTL, he commented on the accident. Rode made a point of saying that he thought of German idol Schweinsteiger, who also played with a bleeding face, in the 2014 World Cup final.
– I regained consciousness immediately. I was just in pain, so it was ok. I immediately thought of Schweini (Schweinsteiger) in the 2014 World Cup final, it bodes well. It was an incredible journey, we deserved it,” said Rode.
The German club and Sebastian Rode did not say how many stitches were needed to cut off the player’s head. Ex-Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Rode is making his sixth season at Eintracht Frankfurt, separated in two stints. The Europa League is the team’s first title.
Check out Rode’s moments in the final:
