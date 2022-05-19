FURIA Gives Streamer Trip to PGL Major | DRAFT5
The organization’s streamer will accompany the CS:GO team in the final stretch of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022
per Lucas Gerardi / May 18, 2022 – 10:00 pm / Front cover: Personal archive
The only Brazilian representative still alive in the PGL Major Antwerp 2022a FURY showed that it is also giant outside the servers. This is because the organization presented Rafael “Rafinhaa” Prestes, a 14-year-old FURIA streamer, with a trip to watch the FURIA team CS:GO in the championship playoffs.
The announcement that the streamer would go to Belgium to watch the PGL Major Antwerp came last Sunday (15th). The streamer who was at the airport in Guarulhos with his mother, received the news through Andrei “art“Piovezan and Coach Nicholas”warrior” Nogueira for a cell phone call.
“It was the best surprise of my life. I’m enjoying every moment. FURIA and FalleN you make me believe that I can do it, you support me and I am grateful for all of this”, the streamer communicated on his Twitter.
This will be the first time that the streamer will make an international trip. On his Twitter, the streamer thanked the organization and Gabriel for the support “falleN” Toledo on his walk. The Panthers streamer has a disability and has dreamed of being a professional player since he was a child.
Rafinhaa was born with a disability in one of his hands and became a well-known figure in the CS:GO scene, receiving the support of several personalities in the pursuit of his dream.
“Today I fulfill my dream of playing a Major. I am happy on the one hand and sad on the other. Professor, today was just another chapter of this dance. Thank you, thank you, thank you for everything you represent to everyone and thank you so much for helping to bring me here”, tweeted the player on the day of elimination of the also Brazilian Imperial Esports.
The PGL Major Antwerp 2022 had the best eight teams defined last Tuesday (17). The championship continues with the final stretch, the Champions Stagewhich starts this Thursday (19) with games between FaZe Clan x Ninjas in Pajamas and FURY x Team Spirit.