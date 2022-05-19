Future of Harry Potter will be discussed soon by Warner, guarantees website

Future of Harry Potter in theaters will be discussed soon by Warner, guarantees website

In addition to its various means to propagate the wizarding universe on screens today, the site reports that the new CEO of Warner should meet soon with the creator of the saga, J.K. Rowlingto discuss the future of Harry Potter.

far beyond fantastic beasts or even the recent game, Hogwarts Legacyafter the merger of the studio with the Discovery, new company CEO, David Zaslavis taking his ideas to leverage the house at full speed, even intending to reformulate the universe of DC Comics to the cinemas.

Apparently, the superhero brand is not the only one to gain additions, because according to the The Wall Street Journal, Zaslav is due to meet with Rowling in the coming weeks to discuss the future of the beloved Harry Potter saga, and not just for the big screen. According to the portal, the CEO aims at content from the wizarding universe for the HBO Max.

Currently taking Fantastic Beasts to theaters, it is worth mentioning that recently, the same streaming released a 20th anniversary special of the franchise, Back to Hogwartsbringing together its leading actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintto celebrate the two decades since the launch of The Philosopher’s Stonethe first film in the saga.

All productions from the Harry Potter universe are now available in the HBO Max catalog.