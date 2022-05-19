Gasoline sells at R$10 and ethanol at R$7 after third increase

The increase in fuel prices once again surprised Brazilian consumers. The latest Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) showed that a liter of gasoline was sold at an average of R$7.55 in the first days of May, 0.7% more expensive than in the last week of April.

Ethanol also followed the upward trend, with a rise of 3.69% at gas stations in the country. In the first week of this month, biofuel cost, on average, R$ 6.15 per liter.

“If we compare the current value with the closing of 2021, we are already paying 9.5% more for gasoline in 2022 and 6.5% more expensive for the liter of ethanol”, explains Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Division of Fleet and Mobility of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

cutouts

The highest price for gasoline was found in a municipality in Acre, and the lowest in a city in São Paulo. The station with the most expensive ethanol was in Rio Grande do Sul, while the cheapest was in another municipality in São Paulo. See the data:

Gasoline

Most expensive (R$10,553): Marechal Thaumaturgo (AC)

Cheapest (R$ 6,585): Sebastianópolis do Sul (SP)

Ethanol

Most expensive (R$7,546): Bagé (RS)

Cheapest (R$4,692): Bocaina (SP)

In the breakdown by state, the most significant increase in gasoline occurred in Bahia (5.16%), with the liter increasing from R$7.36 to R$7.74. The federative unit with the highest average continues to be Piauí, where the oil derivative costs R$ 8.17 (up 0.29%).

In five states, there was a reduction in the value of gasoline. They are: Rio Grande do Norte (-1.28%); Pernambuco (-0.51%); Maranhao (-0.21%); Alagoas (-0.13%); and Tocantins (-0.12%).

Ethanol

The survey did not register a drop in the price of ethanol in any Brazilian state. The state with the most expressive increase was Ceará (9.56%), from R$ 6.13 to R$ 6.71 per liter. In turn, Pará has the highest price found, R$ 6.76.

“According to the Ticket Log survey, the increases in the price of ethanol are already reflected in the analysis of the most advantageous fuel for supply and, in these first days of the month, the fuel presented itself as the most favorable option for only two states in the country, Goiás and Mato Grosso, unlike last month, which reached five”, stated Pina.