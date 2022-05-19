Genius or beast, Musk shows how to trade in Silicon Valley

Elon Musk is a genius. The world’s richest businessman used a well-known data to try to lower the value of the offer he had made for the purchase of Twitter, of $ 44 billion.

The number he mocked is the percentage of bots (robots) that make the social network have 229 million active users. Twitter has put in its financials that 5% of these accounts are robots, a number that anyone with a little knowledge of social media is skeptical about. Why? Because Twitter never clearly explained where it got that 5%.

Musk tapped into the opacity of the data: he said the sample Twitter used to reach that conclusion was 100 users. How? 100? One hundred over 229 million gives 0.00000044. It is a miserable sample, about which no serious conclusions can be drawn. Musk said yesterday that he suspected that the bots add up to 20%. Musk’s number has provenance: it’s a joint survey by Followerwonk and SparkToro, companies that measure audience and research fake Twitter accounts.

The survey analyzed 44,058 active accounts in the last 90 days, out of a total of 130 million active profiles. The exact result of robots is 19.42%. Musk’s questioning shed light on Twitter’s opacity and that’s great for those who like clarity on social media.

Elon Musk is a beast. After Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal posted a series of messages on the network he presides over to try to explain why the 5% bots is not an issue, Tesla and SpaceX owner replied with an emoji: the poop mound with scared eyes.



Playback/Twitter – @elonmusk Musk tweet in response to a thread made by Parag to explain data about robots on the social network

This isn’t the first time Musk has been eschatological. He already said in a old post who had turned flatulence into art. The richest man in the world acts like a 12 year old boy. Or has lapses of mental atrophy.



Playback/Twitter – @elonmusk

Musk’s silence can also be bestial. Last Monday (May 16, 2022) a discussion appeared that seems to me essential for the future of social networks: how to quickly remove violent videos. The reason was the racist massacre that took place Saturday (May 14, 2022) in Buffalo, in the eastern United States. The gunman accused of killing 10 people posted the images on the net and, despite the rapid action of the platforms, they reappeared like ghosts in a teen movie. Genius Musk didn’t make a peep about this essential discussion for Twitter.

Musk is a beast because he is absurdly devaluing the company for which he made an offer that now seems too high. Since the date of the $44 billion offering on April 25, Twitter’s share price has dropped by a quarter.

Okay, so the stock prices of big techs have seen declines in the last week, in what appears to be a realignment of prices after the unjustified euphoria of the last 2 years. The problem is Musk’s method. He is so violent in his actions that the SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission), the authority that regulates the capital markets in the United States, opened a process to investigate him for breach of confidentiality rules. .

The businessman was already fined $20 million in 2018 on charges of having manipulated Tesla’s stock price with his posts. Tesla also had to pay $20 million for its creator’s wrongdoing.

Before making the offer to buy Twitter, he was also smart. Musk bought 9.2% of the company on the move, but it took 11 days to deliver a mandatory form for every investor who owns more than 5% of a company. Musk earned $156 million on that move alone, according to the paper. The Washington Post.

Musk has been pushing down the price of Twitter because the Chinese crisis, rising interest rates in the United States and global inflation have affected the price of all big techs. By the way, the bitcoin melted in the last week and lost half its value. Musk is a big cryptocurrency investor. Tesla has $1.5 billion in bitcoin In box.

He torpedoes Twitter because he doesn’t have the money to buy the social network anymore. His offer also got too expensive with the stock market meltdown in the last week. Investors who pledged to help him were also stripped by last week’s crisis. If he backs out of the purchase, Musk will have to pay a $1 billion fine.

Do not be scared. This is how most Silicon Valley entrepreneurs do business. It’s no wonder that most are hated by their peers and consumers, with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg pulling the strings of the most obnoxious entrepreneurs.

Obviously Musk is neither genius nor beast. I stole this doctor or monster type duality from the movie “The Red Light Bandit” (1969), by Rogério Sganzerla. It’s a fable about cheating.