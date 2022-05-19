Goalkeeper shines, Eintracht Frankfurt beats Rangers on penalties and is undefeated champion

After 1-1 in normal time, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers on penalties 5-4 to become undefeated champions of the Europa League

THE Eintracht Frankfurt asserted favoritism, won the rangers on penalties by 5 to 4 and became champion of the Europa League unbeaten, this Wednesday (18) at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, in the city of Seville. The final was broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

After 1-1 in regulation time, which persisted during extra time, goalkeeper Trapp shone in the penalties, picking up Ramsey’s penalty. Borré converted, gave the title to the Germans and put the team in the next edition of the Champions League.

The German club reached the decision undefeated, after dispatching, among other quarries, the barcelona in the quarterfinals, with the right to invade their fans at Camp Nou, and to eliminate the West Ham in the semi. It is worth remembering that Eintracht won the UEFA Cup in 1980 against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Scots were already looking for the unprecedented title and passed through Estrela Vermelha, Braga and RB Leipzig – the latter with an incredible comeback at home – to reach the decision.

In the first half, Frankfurt dominated in the opening minutes, imposed pressure and squandered some chances to start in front, mainly in the kicks of Kamada, in the 11th minute and Knauff, in the 19th, which stopped in the goalkeeper McGregor.

From 25, after the break for hydration, the match became more balanced and Rangers managed to stay longer in the attacking field. However, it only scared Lundstra’s header, pasted by goalkeeper Trapp.

In the second half, the German club had the best opportunity so far. In the 3rd minute, Lindström risked a shot at the edge of the area. The ball deflected on Kamara, took McGregor out of action and skimmed the right post.

In response, Rangers nearly opened the scoring after Knauff missed trying to cut and Kent hit out at 9.

And it was precisely in the failure of the opposing team, this time of the duo Sow and Tuta, that Rangers opened the scoring with Aribo, at 11. The goal heated up the decision and forced the Germans to leave for the game. At 21, Kamada was released free in the area, touched over McGregor and narrowly missed equalizing for Frankfurt.

But it was Borré who left everything the same in Sevilla, at 23. After Kostic’s cross, the Colombian won the mark and hit McGregor’s right corner to make it 1-1.

In the final minutes, Rangers were the ones who pressed for the second goal. At 40, Sakala tried to cross but sent it into the hands of goalkeeper Trapp.

With the tie in regulation time, the decision went to overtime.. In the first 15 minutes, two teams looked for the attack, but did not create great chances. In the 2nd half, both teams showed a lot of fatigue. Rangers took danger from outside the area of ​​Barisic, which ended up being defended by Trapp.

Frankfurt also responded with Jakic’s strong shot, which went close to McGregor’s crossbar.

After 117 minutes of ball rolling, goalkeeper Trapp performed a real miracle when he saved Kent’s shot, which could earn Rangers the title. In the left, Davis wasted. Before the whistle, Tavanier took a free-kick and Trapp, again, defended in two halves.

in penalties, Tavernier converted for Rangers. Then Lenz equalized for Frankfurt. Then Davis and Hrustic scored for the Germans. Arfield and Kamada also did for the Scots. Until Ramsey charged in the middle and Trapp saved.

After that, Kostic converted Frankfurt. Roofe also did for the Rangers. Finally, Borré scored the last one and secured the title for Frankfurt.

Championship status

With the result, Eintracht Frankfurt is champion of the Europa League and is guaranteed in the group stage of the next Champions League.

Rangers took the runner-up.

The hero: Trapp

After making a true MIRACLE in extra time and avoiding Rangers’ turnaround goal, the goalkeeper still defended Ramsey’s charge and was a fundamental part of the German team’s title!

The guy: Rafael Santos Borre

Remember him, sports fan? The Colombian striker, who scored the equalizing goal and converted the German team’s last kick, was very close to closing with the palm trees before going to Europe and was also probed in the Guild and not Sao Paulo.

Went bad: Sow and Tuta

On the Rangers goal, Sow failed to head back and only watched the Nigerian Aribo shoot. Then, the Brazilian Tuta slipped in the marking and left the opponent free to open the scoring.

next games

11th in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt will only return to the field next season. Rangers will have another decision to face against Herts on Saturday (21) at 11:00 (Brasília time), for the Scottish Cup final.

Datasheet

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (5) x 1 (4) Rangers

GOALS: Aribo (11′ from Q2), Borré (23′ from Q2)

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT: trapp; Touré, Tuta (Hasebe), Ndicka and Knauff; Rode (Jakic), Sow (Hrustic), Kostic, Lindström and Kamada (Arfield); Borré. Coach: Oliver Glasner

RANGERS: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey and Barisic (Roofe); Lundstram (Hauge), Jack (Davis) and Kamara; Kent, Aribo (Sands) and Wright (Sakala) (Ramsey). Coach: Giovanni Van Bronckhorst