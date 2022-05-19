Grêmio discloses related without right-back; Lucas Silva, Elkeson and Rodrigues join the team | Guild

Grêmio started the concentration for Thursday’s game against Criciúma, for the 8th round of Serie B, no right-backs among the related. With Rodrigo Ferreira’s injury confirmed, Rodrigues will again be improvised in the sectoras it was in the final stretch of the Campeonato Gaúcho and in the first rounds of the national championship. Elkeson and Lucas Silva also join the team.

The two right-backs that Tricolor have in the squad do not have game conditions. Edilson is already training, but still in the process of returning from a muscle injury in his right thigh he felt on April 21st. This Wednesday, the club announced that Rodrigo Ferreira is also out of action due to a problem with his left thigh.

+ Rodrigues returns to training and should supply low on the side

With that, Rodrigues, who was out of the last match due to flu symptoms, was once again listed and will be the right-back, as he did during most of Roger’s current spell. The other option is Sarará, who replaced Ferreira in the 1-1 draw against Ituano.

1 of 1 Volante Sarará played improvised on the right side against Ituano — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Volante Sarará played improvised on the right side against Ituano — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

The team should undergo changes in relation to last Tuesday’s game. Elkeson can start the match alongside Diego Souza. Lucas Silva should also regain space in midfield. Thus, the young Gabriel Silva and Elias would leave.

The probable Grêmio has: Brenno; Rodrigues, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello, Lucas Silva; Elkeson, Gabriel Teixeira and Diego Souza.

The ball rolls on Thursday, at the Arena, from 7 pm, for the eighth round of the Série B of the Brasileirão. Grêmio is in sixth place, with 11 points added, one position ahead of Criciúma, which has nine.

