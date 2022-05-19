Guarani vs Vasco: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Guarani and Vasco will face each other this Thursday, at 21:30 GMT (8:30 pm local time), at Arena Amazônia. With the lawn at Brinco de Ouro being renovated, Bugre took the lead to Manaus.

Guarani opens the relegation zone, in 17th place, with seven points. The club lived moments of tension last tuesday night, before boarding to Manaus. A group of fans invaded the parking lot of the Golden Earring to protest and make demands on the squad. After the delegation left the stadium, a third-party security guard from the club fired a gunshot into the air in an attempt to disperse fans during an argument. Nobody was hurt. On Wednesday, the Bugre announced Marcelo Chamusca as coach for the season’s sequel. In 2016, Chamusca commanded the alviverde team and gained access to the Brazilian Series B.

It’s Vasco’s affirmation game. Despite the uneven start, the team is undefeated, comes from two wins and entered the G-4 for the first time in the last round. With 13 points, Zé Ricardo’s team is in fourth place and will go up at least one position, in case of victory, since Sport (15) has already played in the round and tied with Novorizontino. In addition to the confidence for the good moment, the club will have support from the local fans. It was with much celebration at the airport in Manaus that the Vasco residents welcomed the delegation.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the game, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Richarlyson and Salvio Spinola; The ge Follows in Real Time, with videos of the main bids.

Vasco – coach Zé Ricardo

Vasco will enter the field without two holders against Guarani. Suspended, Nenê and Yuri Lara are out of the game this Thursday. In training this Wednesday, in Manaus, Zé Ricardo chose Juninho and Bruno Nazário as substitutes, the two should start as a starter. In the second part of the activity, the coach also tested Zé Gabriel and Palácios, which remain as options. Recovered from the pain in his right knee that took him out of the second half against Bahia, Gabriel Dias trained normally and is going to the game.

likely lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Conceição, Edimar, Andrey, Juninho, Bruno Nazário, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

Who is out: Nenê and Yuri (suspended); Ulisses, Sarrafiore and Laranjeiras (DM).

hanging: Zé Gabriel and Gabriel Dias.

Guarani – coach Ben-Hur Moreira

For the match, interim coach Ben-Hur Moreira is back with right-back Diogo Mateus and midfielder Leandro Vilela, who were suspended in the last round. They will likely return to the team in place of Lucas Ramon and Silas, respectively.

Delivered to the medical department, defender João Victor and midfielders Eduardo Person and Rodrigo Andrade are still missing. Derlan, João Victor’s substitute against Tombense, had a muscle contracture during the match and will probably be spared. Ernando should form the defense duo with Ronaldo Alves.

The experienced Leandro Castan, ex-Vasco, can be an option on the bench. He was on the field only in his debut, against Brusque. Then he had muscle problems and was in the process of physical reconditioning.

Probable lineup: Kozlinski; Diogo Mateus, Ernando, Ronaldo Alves and Matheus Pereira; Madison, Leandro Vilela and Giovanni Augusto; Júlio César, Bruno José and Nicolas Careca.

Who is out: Derlan, João Victor, Rodrigo Andrade and Eduardo Person (medical department).

hanging: Ronaldo Alves, Matheus Pereira, Giovanni Augusto, Júlio César and Nicolas Careca.

