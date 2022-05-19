Harry Styles Says ‘It Was Wonderful To Be Directed’ By His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles Loves Working With His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde credit:Bang Showbiz

Harry Styles stated that he “had a wonderful experience being directed” by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was helmed by the 38-year-old filmmaker on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Honey,’ which also stars Florence Pugh.

After radio host Howard Stern asked Harry if he “fell in love on a movie set?” on his show on ‘SiriusXM’ on Wednesday (18.05), the 28-year-old musician said: “Oh wow, how do you answer that question? I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there’s something that obviously…acting is very uncomfortable sometimes. I think you have to trust a lot.”

The former One Direction member called trust in the director “a gift” as he reflected on his time on set.

Harry added: “Being able to trust your director is a gift. That was really helpful and really meant a really good experience working on this film.”

The couple – who met in September 2020 while filming – made their public debut at a wedding in January 2021 after starting with “a close friendship”.

An unnamed source stated at the time, “What started out as a close friendship quickly turned romantic. Everyone saw it happen. During breaks, he couldn’t stay away and visited her trailer.”