Having Covid more than once a year can become common

With the emergence of the newest variant of Covid, the omicron, having the disease two or more times a year can become something common for those who have not yet been vaccinated, according to a study published in the journal Science and carried out in South Africa.

The study states that reinfections became more common as the omicron variant spread through the population, while in the case of beta and delta variants this did not occur.

According to the study, this new variant has a greater natural ability to overcome the barriers created by immunity acquired by previous Covid infections. However, he points out that it does not have the same ability to overcome immunity acquired through vaccines so easily.

The survey also points out that 404 million cases of Covid have already occurred around the world, with 5.8 million deaths confirmed by February this year.

In South Africa, where the study was carried out, four waves of Covid transmission have already occurred, the last one caused by the omicron variant.

In the study, a total of 105,000 reinfections were identified among 2.9 million people who had already contracted Covid. While in the third wave, with the delta variant, there were no significant changes in the number of reinfections, and the ratio of reinfections was even reduced in relation to the original Covid variant.

The coefficient of relationship between the second wave and the first was 0.71, that is, there was a drop in the number of reinfections since numbers below 1 indicate a drop. In the third wave, of the delta variant, this coefficient was 0.54.

On the other hand, the spread of the omicron variant caused a substantial increase in the rate of reinfections: its coefficient was 1.70.

The research suggests that better methods be developed to detect the risk of reinfection during possible new waves of contamination of Covid variants, in order to identify and combat them with greater precision.

Alberto Chebabo, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with G1 that the number of times a person can have Covid is not yet known. “Probably infinite times. There are already people with three, four infections reported. In other words, there is no lasting immunity in Covid – just like for other respiratory diseases such as rhinovirus,” he said.