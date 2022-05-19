Health

Health confirms 3,857 more cases and 16 deaths from Covid-19 in Paraná

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius19 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) released this Wednesday (18) 3,857 more cases and 16 deaths from the infection caused by the new coronavirus. The numbers include data from previous months and do not just represent the last 24-hour notification.

The accumulated monitoring data show that Paraná has 2,488,891 positive diagnoses and 42,981 deaths from the disease.

The confirmed cases released this Wednesday are from May (3,631), April (32), March (8), February (90) and January (64) of 2022; November (2), October (4), September (14), August (1), July (2), June (1), May (1), April (3), March (1) and January (1) of 2021; December (1) and October (1) 2020.

The deaths are from May (9), March (1), February (3) and April (3) 2022. There are six women and ten men aged between 25 and 97 years. The patients who died lived in Douradina (4), Curitiba (4), Londrina (2), Cambé (2), Almirante Tamandaré (2), Ponta Grossa (1) and Maringá (1).

INTERNED – The bulletin informs that 175 patients with a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized, all in SUS beds (67 in ICU and 108 in ward).

OUTSIDE PARANA Monitoring by the Health Department records 10,990 cases of residents outside the state – 235 people died.

Check the full report

Check the settings on the Sesa website.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius19 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

MG records 5,110 known cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours | Minas Gerais

March 23, 2022

Brazil records 6,957 cases and 53 deaths in 24 hours

4 weeks ago

Fiocruz: provoked by Ômicron, third wave is ending

April 9, 2022

Brazil exceeds 650 thousand deaths by Covid; still under holiday influence, moving average drops to 509 | coronavirus

March 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button