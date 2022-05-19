Health

Health Department recommends the return of mask use in Poços de Caldas – ONDA POÇOS

The secretary of health of Poços de Caldas, recommends the use of masks in open and closed places in the city.

The recommendation is given because of the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, in addition to the drop in temperatures. The recommendation has no binding effect.

According to the doctor, the increase in cases of flu syndromes, especially among children, can be observed in emergency care units.

The use of a mask is recommended, especially for those who have symptoms of flu syndromes or with a positive test for COVID-19; seniors; individuals who have comorbidities or immunosuppressed diseases and people who do not have a complete vaccination schedule.

In addition to wearing a mask, the secretary recommends:

  • Hygienic measures, use of gel alcohol;
  • Social distancing as far as possible;
  • Open windows, ventilated environments;
  • Do not use air conditioning;

