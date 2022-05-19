Health professionals must notify cases of Covid-19, defines ministry

The Ministry of Health has defined that health professionals will be required to notify cases of Covid-19. The measure was defined after Sars-CoV-2 was included in the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) item, associated to the coronavirus. The ordinance with the consolidation was published in the Official Gazette this Monday (16).

The inclusion of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (SIM-P), associated with Covid-19, was also defined in the National List of Compulsory Notification of Diseases. The ministry also decided to include the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Adults (SIM-A), also associated with the virus, in the catalog of diseases and public health events, in public and private health services throughout the national territory.

Compulsory notification is made when the legal norm obliges health professionals and people in the community to inform the health authority of the occurrence of diseases or injuries that are under epidemiological surveillance.

A few days ago, Governor Ibaneis Rocha revoked the public calamity decree that was in force in the Federal District due to the pandemic. The document edited in June 2020, which allowed the reallocation of resources to face the health crisis, was lost.





On April 18, shortly after the Ministry of Health declared the end of the health emergency, Ibaneis revoked another public calamity decree, referring only to the health area, published in March 2021, which provided for the adoption of strategies such as the to recall.